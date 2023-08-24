Refsum Disease Treatment Market Size Worth US$ 2.56 Billion by 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that worldwide Refsum disease treatment Market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.56 billion by the end of 2033. Increasing awareness related to various types of genetic and rare disorders is predicted to lead to higher demand for efficient treatment solutions, which are further contributing to market expansion.



Rising genetic mutations due to environmental changes are predicted to increase the chances of their occurrence, which is further contributing to rising cases of Refsum disease, and thus boosting the demand for respective treatment options across the world. This disease is genetically inherited as an autosomal recessive trait. One of the prominent causes of this disease includes accumulation of fatty acid in the tissues and plasma.

Refsum disease is indicated by weakness or numbness in the hands or feet. In addition, the lack of peroxisomes enzyme, helpful to break down phytanic acid, is one of the pivotal indicators to identify this disorder.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 2.56 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Refsum disease treatment market is valued at US$ 1.48 billion in 2023.

The market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2033.

Revenue from Refsum disease treatment is set to reach of US$ 2.56 billion by 2033.

Refsum disease treatment options that are based on medications are gaining traction across various regions around the world.

Germany and the United Kingdom are prominent markets in the European region.



“Rising government support, increasing funding and reimbursement policies, and improvements in the regulatory framework for healthcare facilities are projected to contribute to the growing demand for Refsum disease treatment solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Ceuta Healthcare Limited

Ikkumina, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Cook

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Cochlear Ltd.

Igenomix

Agilent Technologies

BioRad Laboratories Inc.

Growing Awareness about Refsum Disease Stimulating Demand for Efficient Treatment Options

Infantile Refsum is disabling and severe. Children can encounter various healthcare issues related to vision and hearing, seizures, and feeding. They can also experience shortened lifespans due to respiratory complications.

Vision capacity becomes worse over time among adults suffering from Refsum. Sensory deficits & balance issues also become worse with the period. Physical stressors, including severe illness or surgery, are predicted to result in extremely high levels of phytanic acid, which are projected to lead to extreme weakness or an irregular heartbeat. In the absence of appropriate and effective treatment options, Refsum can become a life-threatening experience for people around the world. Thus, a significant increase in the demand for more efficient treatment options due to rising awareness about this disorder is projected to open up lucrative opportunities for market players.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure in the United States Contributing to Market Growth

The United States is projected to contribute a significant share to the North American regional market revenue over the coming decade due to the rising awareness about Refsum among the majority of Americans. In addition, increased healthcare expenditure by numerous Americans is also predicted to contribute to market growth.

Segmentation of Refsum Disease Treatment Industry Research Report

By Type: Surgery Medication

By End User: Hospitals Clinics Research Centers Homecare

By Age Group: Pediatric Adults

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Refsum disease treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (surgery, medication), end user (hospitals, clinics, research centers, homecare), and patient age group (pediatric, adults), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

