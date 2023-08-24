New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486596/?utm_source=GNW

The global metastatic breast cancer treatment market is expected to grow from $15.73 billion in 2022 to $17.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The metastatic breast cancer treatment market is expected to reach $27.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.



The metastatic breast cancer treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Metastatic breast cancer treatment refers to medical intervention and therapies used to manage breast cancer that has spread (metastasized) from the breast to other parts of the body. The primary goals of metastatic breast cancer treatment are to ensure that patients have the longest possible survival from the disease.



North America was the largest region in the metastatic breast cancer treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in metastatic breast cancer treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of metastatic breast cancer treatment include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, biologic-targeted therapy, breast surgery, and hormone therapy.Chemotherapy refers to the use of drugs or medications that are designed to kill or inhibit the growth of rapidly dividing cells, including cancer cells, by targeting their DNA or other essential processes and is used in metastatic breast cancer treatment to kill or control cancer cells throughout the body by administering specific drugs that circulate in the bloodstream.



Various types of molecules, such as monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, small molecules, and gene therapy are administered through oral, parenteral routes by hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-users.



The prevalence of breast cancer is expected to propel the growth of the metastatic breast cancer treatment market going forward.Breast cancer refers to a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the breast.



It occurs by abnormal cells in the breast begin to grow and divide uncontrollably, forming a tumor.This shift has resulted from genetic factors, hormonal disorientation, lifestyle, and environmental factors.



The metastatic breast cancer treatment helps in managing the prevalence of breast cancer by improving outcomes and quality of life for individuals living with advanced-stage disease. For instance, in March 2021, according to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international public health organization, globally 2.3 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and 685,000 deaths are reported by the end of 2020. And, around 7.8 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the last 5 years. Therefore, the prevalence of breast cancer is driving the growth of the metastatic breast cancer treatment market.



Advanced therapeutic remedies are a key trend gaining popularity in the metastatic breast cancer treatment market.Major companies operating in the metastatic breast treatment market are advancing therapeutic remedies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, launched Palbociclib with the brand name ‘BDPALBO’ in India. BDPALBO is a generic version of palbociclib for treating patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. The generic version of palbociclib helps to provide cost-effective treatment options for metastatic breast cancer.



In April 2023, Pfizer Inc., a US-based biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, acquired Seagen Inc. for $43 billion. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Pfizer’s oncology portfolio by adding antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology for drug development programs. Seagen Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that offers Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer treatment.



The countries covered in the metastatic breast cancer treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The metastatic breast cancer treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides metastatic breast cancer treatment market statistics, including the metastatic breast cancer treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a metastatic breast cancer treatment market share, detailed metastatic breast cancer treatment market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the metastatic breast cancer treatment industry. This metastatic breast cancer treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

