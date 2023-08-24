The World Market for Chilled and Deli Foods 2023-2030: Regional Trends and Revenue Projections by Product, Nature and Distribution Channel

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chilled and Deli Foods Global Market Assessment 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for chilled and deli foods is predicted to attain a substantial value of USD 350.9 billion by 2030, displaying a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2023 and 2030.

This growth is primarily fueled by the escalating consumer preference for chilled and deli products, coupled with a heightened interest in understanding the nutritional aspects of these foods. The market is further propelled by the modern lifestyle where consumers are increasingly opting for ready-made meals due to their convenience.

In response to these trends, manufacturers are introducing a diverse array of chilled and deli foods, particularly focusing on healthier options such as vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free choices. This expansion is broadening the scope of the global chilled and deli foods market. For example, Veroni, a renowned producer of Italian cured meats and specialties, introduced a new snack line in July 2021 featuring authentic Italian salami combined with provolone cheese, dried fruit, and breadsticks.

The organic segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period, supported by new product launches in this category. Applegate Farms, an American natural and organic meat company owned by Hormel Foods, launched the Well Carved range in May 2020. This product line includes blended meat and vegetable offerings like Grass-Fed Organic Beef Burgers, Organic Turkey Burgers, and Organic Asian Style Pork Meatballs.

In terms of distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest market share in 2022, a trend expected to persist throughout the forecast period. These retail outlets, such as Walmart and Target, are allocating significant shelf space to chilled and deli foods in response to heightened consumer demand, particularly in developed countries like the U.S., the UK, Germany, and France.

The chilled and deli foods sector is characterized by a consolidated landscape with numerous international players and a handful of regional participants. Prominent companies such as General Mills, Inc., PepsiCo, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle, The Kellogg Company, Unilever, Calbee, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Conagra Brands, Inc., and ITC Limited are key players in the global market.

Key Highlights from the Chilled and Deli Foods Market Report:

North America is poised to contribute the highest revenue share, establishing itself as the leading division in terms of global revenue for 2022. The region's growing preference for nutrient-rich superfoods is driving demand for chilled and deli foods.

The organic segment is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period, reflecting the rising consumer interest in organic and natural products.

The online distribution channel is anticipated to experience swift expansion during the forecast period, partly due to the increased penetration of online retailers resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Chilled & Deli Foods Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

Chapter 5. Chilled & Deli Foods Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Chilled & Deli Foods Market: Nature Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Chilled & Deli Foods Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Chilled & Deli Foods Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

General Mills, Inc.

PepsiCo

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Calbee

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

Conagra Brands, Inc.

ITC Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agawb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment