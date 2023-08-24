Nexxen’s Cross-Platform Planner Gains Momentum as CTV Revenue Climbs

A+E Networks, FOX Corp and soon TelevisaUnivision are early adopters of Cross-Platform Planner



Nexxen launches first-to-market auto-allocation feature allowing for budget optimization in a single step across linear and digital

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV ("CTV"), today shared momentum of its Cross-Platform Planner among broadcasters, as well as new functionality as a result of ongoing technology investment. Launched in April, the planner enables advertisers to optimize cross-screen video campaigns while maximizing reach across broadcasters’ inventory, substantially advancing the ad buying experience. Further streamlining the process, the new addition of a first-of-its-kind Auto Budget Allocation feature facilitates budget fluidity across linear and digital, and within a broadcaster’s portfolio, through a single step, to achieve maximum media efficiency across a broadcaster’s entire footprint.

Nexxen’s Cross-Platform Planner uses advanced, unified data sets to provide holistic cross-channel optimization – across linear and digital – ultimately overcoming silos and reducing waste. Early adopters of the tool, A+E Networks, FOX Corp and soon TelevisaUnivision, are maximizing advertisers’ working media at a time when many brands and agencies are building strategies to reach consumers across screens.

“Helping advertisers optimize their cross-screen video campaigns across our inventory is one of our top priorities, and Nexxen’s Cross-Platform Planner is assisting us in delivering this optimization like never before,” said Roseann Montenes, Head of Strategic Audience Solutions/Partnerships and Alternative Currency Measurement, A+E Networks. “There are few, if any, tools in the market that blend linear and digital audiences together like the Cross-Platform Planner, and we’re excited to see the ways in which it allows our advertisers to connect with our viewers without duplication and at scale.”

“As cross-screen viewing accelerates, it’s essential that we continue to provide the necessary tools and technology to simplify all aspects of planning, targeting and measuring for our agency and advertising partners across the entire FOX Corp portfolio,” said Darren Sherriff, VP Advertising Technology Solutions, FOX Corp. “Nexxen’s suite of buy- and sell-side technology, and the cutting-edge Cross-Platform Planner, provide us with enhanced tools that allow advertisers to optimize their campaigns across our leading portfolio and deliver on the promise of true cross-screen, effective frequency management in a more efficient and easier manner.”

“Our entire industry is searching for tools that allow for ultimate flexibility in planning across linear and digital, which is exactly what Nexxen's Cross-Platform Planner brings to the table,” said Brian Lin, SVP of Product Management, Advertising, TelevisaUnivision. “With it, broadcasters like us can offer advertisers cross-screen planning from dollar one, so they can reach audiences more efficiently than ever.”

While Nexxen’s Cross-Platform Planner was initially equipped to solve for unduplicated reach across linear and digital given a fixed budget split, the new Auto Budget Allocation feature delivers automatically allocated budgets, down to the dollar, across a client’s entire portfolio of assets, while considering advanced audience targeting, business objectives and constraints, such as those based on impressions or CPMs. Now, broadcasters can balance a buyer’s preferred outcome with their own optimal yield management; soon, buyers will be able to access the tool as well, where this ability is even more critical when activating across an array of inventory types and across multiple sellers.

“We’re thrilled to see the momentum we’re gaining across the platform and particularly with our Cross-Platform Planner, as broadcasters realize what a game-changer this tool can be both for their monetization, and the advantages and efficiency they can offer their advertisers. Post-rebrand to Nexxen, we continue to invest in our technology and greatly value the support and feedback we’re getting from our clients as we do,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer, Nexxen. “One example of this investment is the Auto Budget Allocation feature, which we believe answers the market need for greater fluidity and control over spend amongst streaming properties and enables more informed scenario planning against strategic audience targets.”

In H1 2023, Nexxen grew its CTV revenue to $45.9 million, which reflected year-over-year growth of 17%.

About Nexxen

Under the parent company Tremor International (AIM / NASDAQ: TRMR), Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

PR Contact:

Caroline Smith, Vice President, Communications, Nexxen

csmith@nexxen.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen (and its affiliates) identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the partnership with customers such as A+E Networks, FOX Corp and TelevisaUnivision and any benefits thereof, our tech stack, products (including the Cross-Platform Planner) and any other offerings of Nexxen and/or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Nexxen group’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor International’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 7, 2023. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.