Metagenomics Global Market Report 2023

The global metagenomics market is expected to grow from $1.48 billion in 2022 to $1.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The metagenomics market is expected to reach $3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.



The metagenomics market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing metagenomic services such as metatranscriptome sequencing, microbial genome sequencing, functional analysis, comparative metagenomics, and metatranscriptomics services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Metagenomics refers to a field of scientific research that involves the study of genetic material (DNA or RNA) obtained directly from environmental samples or complex microbial communities. It focuses on analyzing the collective genomic information present in a sample rather than isolating and studying individual organisms.



North America was the largest region in the metagenomics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in metagenomics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products involved in metagenomics are instruments, kits and reagents, and software and services.Instruments refer to the tools and equipment used for sample collection, DNA, and RNA extraction.



It includes several types of work flows, such as sequencing, pre-sequencing, and data analysis, and is used for several applications, including environmental, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, biotechnology, food and nutrition, and others. These are used by various end-users, such as pharmaceutical industries, research laboratories, biotechnology companies, pathology laboratories, and academic and research institutes.



The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is significantly contributing to the growth of the metagenomics market.Infectious diseases, also known as transmissible diseases, refer to illnesses caused by pathogenic microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, and can be transmitted from person to person or through other modes of transmission.



Metagenomics is used to study infectious diseases by analyzing the genetic material of microbial communities.It allows for the comprehensive analysis of microbial communities associated with infectious agents, providing insights into their composition, genetic diversity, and potential interactions.



For instance, in October 2022, according to an article published by the Pan American Health Organization, a US-based specialized agency of the United Nations, approximately 10.6 million people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) in 2021, an increase of 4.5% from 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the metagenomics market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the metagenomics market.Major companies operating in the metagenomics market are focused on adopting new genomics technologies to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2023, CD Genomics, a US-based genomics services company, launched the Long-Read Metagenomic Sequencing service.With its state-of-the-art technology, researchers and scientists are better equipped to understand the complexity of microbial communities with unmatched accuracy and depth.



Clients can enter a new era of metagenomics research by utilizing CD Genomics’ cutting-edge technology and genomic knowledge.Its key features include enhanced resolution, species identification, functional annotation, and comparative analysis.



This advanced method is expected to transform metagenomics research by offering previously unattainable insights into microbial communities.



In June 2022, Illumina Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, acquired IDbyDNA for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Illumina Inc. aims to accelerate its growth in the metagenomics market and enable it to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its customers. IDbyDNA is a US-based biotechnology company that develops metagenomic technology for infectious disease testing and pathogen surveillance.



The countries covered in the metagenomics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The metagenomics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides metagenomics market statistics, including metagenomics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a metagenomics market share, detailed metagenomics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the metagenomics industry. This metagenomics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

