Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023

The global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market is expected to grow from $2.08 billion in 2022 to $2.26 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market is expected to reach $3.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities by brukinsa (zanubrutinib), imbruvica (ibrutinib), Revlimid (lenalidomide), and tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel).The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics refers to treatment approaches and strategies used to manage mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma characterized by abnormal B-cell growth in the lymphatic system. These treatments use focused strategies like BTK and BCL2 inhibitors, which have long-lasting therapeutic effects.



North America was the largest region in the mantle cell lymphoma market in 2022. The regions covered in mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics are combination therapy and monotherapy.Combination therapy refers to the simultaneous use of multiple treatments or medications to enhance their effectiveness in treating a particular condition or disease, which is used in mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics to simultaneously use multiple treatment approaches, such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, to optimize the treatment outcomes and improve patient outcomes.



The drugs work by bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors, alkylating agents, deoxyribonucleic acid synthesis inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and others and are given by oral and parenteral routes. These are used by hospitals, research institutes, others.



The rise in the prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma is expected to propel the growth of the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market going forward.Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a cancer affecting the lymphatic system.



Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapeutics help reduce the disease’s prevalence by treating and managing the condition and improving patient outcomes, prolonged survival, and reduced disease burden.For instance, in December 2022, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library operated by the United States Federal Government, the annual incidence of mantle cell lymphoma is one case per 200,000 people, contributing to 5% of all non-Hodgkins lymphomas.



Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma is driving the growth of the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market.



The development of targeted therapy drugs is a key trend gaining popularity in the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market.Major companies operating in the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market are developing new drugs for targeted therapy to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, AstraZeneca plc., a UK-based pharmaceutical company, received approval for Calquence (acalabrutinib) from National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to market the drug in China for adult patients who have mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Calquence (acalabrutinib) is a selective Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, and it is used to offer a tolerable and effective new treatment option to help control mantle cell lymphoma.



In August 2022, AstraZeneca plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company acquired TeneoTwo Inc. for $1.3 billion. This acquisition will broaden, diversifies, and strengthens AstraZeneca’s product portfolio by adding hematology and mantle cell lymphoma therapeutic drugs. TeneoTwo Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focusing on medicine development for oncology operating in the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market.



The countries covered in the mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



