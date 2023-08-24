Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2023

Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2023 was 760.4 thousand euros, which is by 2.4% higher than in the first six months of 2022, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 84.8 thousand euros – by 20.7% or 22.2 thousand euros less compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

During the reporting period, the Company has received a new laboratory equipment - a milk analyzer with equipment - as a financial lease for five years.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

