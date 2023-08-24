By 2030, Demand for Palm Oil Market Will Surpass $95.32 Billion at 4.9% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research the Palm Oil Market is poised to experience substantial growth in the coming years. According to recent reports, the market was valued at USD 68.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 95.32 Billion by 2030, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2023 and 2030. Given the continued increase in demand for palm oil, it is highly likely that the market will continue to expand in the foreseeable future.



The palm oil market is a significant player in the global agricultural commodities sector. Derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree, palm oil serves as a versatile ingredient used in various industries, including food, cosmetics, and biofuels. One of the driving factors of the palm oil market is its widespread application due to its unique properties, such as its high saturation level that enhances stability and shelf life. Additionally, the relatively low cost of production makes it an attractive choice for manufacturers globally. However, the market is not without challenges, including concerns related to environmental impact and sustainability practices.

Top Report Findings:

Market growth projection at a CAGR of 4.9% over the next five years. Increasing adoption of sustainable practices to mitigate environmental concerns. Robust demand from emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Technological advancements in palm oil extraction methods to enhance efficiency.

Top Companies in The Global Palm Oil Market

Wilmar International Ltd.

Sime Darby Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

Astra Agro Lestari

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

Palm Oil Market Dynamics:

The palm oil market is influenced by a complex interplay of factors. Rapid urbanization and changing consumer preferences, especially in emerging economies, have escalated the demand for processed and convenience foods, thereby driving the demand for palm oil as a cooking oil and food ingredient. Moreover, its use in non-food industries such as soaps, detergents, and personal care products further propels its market growth. The market dynamics are also impacted by the geopolitical and economic conditions of the key palm oil-producing countries, leading to supply fluctuations that directly affect prices and availability.

Top Trends in Global Palm Oil Market:

Sustainable Sourcing: As environmental concerns gain prominence, the palm oil market is witnessing a shift towards sustainable sourcing practices. Consumers are increasingly demanding products made from deforestation-free and certified sustainable palm oil. Biofuel Development: With the global emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, palm oil has gained traction as a feedstock for biofuel production, driving demand from the bioenergy sector. Clean Label Movement: The trend towards clean labeling and natural ingredients in the food and cosmetic industries has led to a reevaluation of palm oil usage, encouraging the adoption of responsible sourcing.



Global Palm Oil Market Segmentation

By Nature Outlook

Organic

Conventional

By Product

Crude Palm Oil (CPO)

Palm Kernel Oil (PKO)

Fractionated Palm Oil (FPO)

Red Palm Oil (RPO)

Palm Olein

Other

By End-Use

Food Industry

Personal Care

Biofuel Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Animal Feed Industry

Other End-Uses



Challenges:

Environmental Concerns: The rapid expansion of palm oil plantations has led to deforestation, particularly in Southeast Asian countries. This has raised concerns about habitat destruction, loss of biodiversity, and the release of carbon dioxide due to land conversion.

Sustainability: Ensuring the sustainability of palm oil production is a major challenge. The industry has been criticized for unethical labor practices, as well as for its impact on indigenous communities and local economies.

Transparency and Traceability: Achieving transparency across the palm oil supply chain is hindered by a lack of accurate labeling and traceability. This makes it difficult for consumers to make informed choices and for stakeholders to hold the industry accountable.

Opportunities:

Innovative Farming Practices: The palm oil industry has the potential to drive positive change by adopting sustainable and innovative farming practices. For instance, precision agriculture and agroforestry techniques can maximize land use efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Certification and Collaboration: Certifications like RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) are steps in the right direction. Collaboration among governments, NGOs, and the private sector can help enforce sustainable practices and ensure responsible sourcing.

Market Diversification: As consumers demand more ethical and eco-friendly products, the palm oil market can seize the opportunity to diversify its offerings. This includes the development of alternative products or ingredients that align with shifting consumer preferences.

Recent Development

Wilmar International announced a partnership with BanQu in May 2023 for the purpose of advancing a sustainable palm oil value chain and improving the livelihood of smallholder farmers.

IOI Corporation Berhad announced a green trade finance facility agreement with United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Berhad in July 2022.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, via its subsidiary KLK OLEO, completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Temix Oleo SpA in April 2023.

Golden Agri-Resources announced that it has achieved zero deforestation across its entire palm oil supply chain in June 2023.

Sime Darby Plantations announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) to accelerate its journey towards zero deforestation by 2030.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the projected growth rate of the palm oil market?

How are sustainability concerns impacting palm oil sourcing strategies?

Which regions are the major consumers and producers of palm oil?

What are the key factors driving the demand for palm oil in non-food industries?

How are regulatory changes influencing palm oil market dynamics?

What role does technological innovation play in palm oil extraction?

What are the potential environmental consequences of palm oil production?

How are consumer preferences evolving in terms of palm oil usage?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 68.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 95.32 Billion CAGR 4.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Wilmar International Ltd., Sime Darby Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Astra Agro Lestari, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/palm-oil-market-1420/customization-request



Regional Analysis:



In North America, the palm oil market remains driven by its applications in the food industry. With a growing demand for processed foods, bakery products, and snacks, the region has become a substantial consumer of palm oil. However, environmental concerns and the push for sustainable sourcing have led to increased scrutiny of palm oil usage. Consumers are actively seeking products that align with their values, driving the need for transparent supply chains and certified sustainable palm oil. This trend has prompted manufacturers to reevaluate their sourcing strategies and adopt more responsible practices. Despite challenges, opportunities lie in catering to the conscious consumer through innovative products and marketing strategies.

