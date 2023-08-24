Flax Seeds Market to Surpass 25.02 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Health Conscious Lifestyle

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, flax seeds market versatile nature is a major driver. With a mild nutty flavor, they are easily incorporated into various dishes, from smoothies to baked goods. This culinary flexibility is driving consumer experimentation and boosting demand in both commercial and home kitchens.

As plant-based diets gain traction, flax seeds offer an ideal source of protein and essential nutrients for vegans and vegetarians. This trend, driven by environmental and ethical concerns, is pushing the flex seeds market to new heights.

Prominent Players in the Flax Seeds Market

AgMotion Inc.

CanMar Grain Products Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Simosis International

TA Foods Ltd.

Glanbia plc

S.S Johnson Seeds

Shape Foods Inc.

Grain Millers, Inc.

Stokke Seeds AS

Sunnyville Farms Ltd.

Richardson International Limited

Healthy Food Ingredients LLC

Stoltzfus Feed & Supply, Inc.

CHS Inc.

The Andersons, Inc.

Omega Flaxseed Inc.

Paragon Flax LLC

Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.

Ground Flax Seed Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Popularity Stems

The ground flax seed segment stands out as a rapidly growing sector within the flax seeds market. Its popularity stems from convenient consumption and easy integration into various recipes. The demand surge is attributed to health-conscious consumers seeking versatile and nutrient-rich additions to their diets.

North America commands the flax seeds market due to heightened health awareness and adoption of functional foods. With established health trends, including omega-3 supplementation, the region sees sustained demand.

Flax Seed Oil Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Myriad Health Benefits

Flax Seed Oil stands out as a dominant segment due to its myriad health benefits. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, it finds extensive use in dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Its versatile applications and nutritional advantages position it as a key driver in the flax seeds market's growth.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region are witnessing rapid flex seeds market expansion owing to growing health consciousness and increasing disposable incomes. As consumers in APAC embrace wellness trends, the demand for nutritious and versatile options like flex seeds is rapidly accelerating. A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the flax seeds market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Flax Seeds Market

April 2022, Malibu Mylk, a California-based non-dairy beverage brand, has introduced Flax Mylk for the United States market and is produced from whole, organic flax seeds. The Flax Mylk is allergen-free, made without gums, oils, or synthetic vitamins, and contains entire flaxseed without straining.

April 2022, Scaler Bakery has introduced a new flax seed-based product, Golden Flax Seed Scala Bread. The new innovation helps the company to increase its product portfolio and market share in North American and European markets.

Key Questions Answered in Flax Seeds Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

