Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023

The global hereditary angioedema therapeutics market is expected to grow from $4.88 billion in 2022 to $5.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hereditary angioedema therapeutics market is expected to reach $11.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.3%.



The hereditary angioedema therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities by diagnosis and evaluation, treatment, management of hereditary angioedema. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. he hereditary angioedema therapeutics market also includes of sales of tranexamic acid, danazol, intravenous and subcutaneous nano filtered purified plasma-derived human C1 esterase inhibitor concentrate, and lanadelumab. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutics refers to therapy for an autosomal dominant condition brought on by a deficiency in or malfunction of the C1-inhibitor protein. Hereditary angioedema symptoms include angioedema-related upper airway, cutaneous, and, or gastrointestinal complaints.



North America was the largest region in the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in hereditary angioedema therapeutics hereditary angioedema therapeutics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drug classes of hereditary angioedema therapeutics are C1 esterase inhibitor, selective bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, kallikrein inhibitor, others.C1 Esterase Inhibitor refers to a protein called that is present in the fluid portion of blood and it regulates the complement system’s protein C1, which goes by the name of C1.



The therapeutics are administered through intravenous, subcutaneous, and oral, distributed via hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. The application of hereditary angioedema therapeutics include prophylaxis and on-demand.



The rising prevalence of hereditary angioedema is expected to propel the growth of the hereditary angioedema market going forward.Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling of the skin and mucous membranes.



The swelling is caused by excess fluid build-up (EDEMA) and can occur anywhere in the body, including the hands and feet, face, intestines, and airways.For Instance, in June 2022, according to Rare Disease Advisor, an online resource company that provides health care professionals, globally, 1 in every 50,000 persons suffer from hereditary angioedema with prevalence estimates ranging from 1:10,000 to 1:150,000.



HAE episodes cause 15,000 to 30,000 emergency room visits each year in the US. 5.8% of cases of HAE had an average time to diagnosis of 0 to 6 months, whereas 5.8% had an average time to diagnosis of over 10 years. Therefore, the rising prevalence of hereditary angioedema is driving the growth of the hereditary angioedema market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market.Major companies operating in the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market are developing innovative products such as ligand-conjugated (LICA) investigational antisense medicine and gene therapy to sustain their position in the market.



For Instance, in March 2023, Intellia Therapeutics, a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, launched an Investigational New Drug (IND) NTLA-2002, which was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.This enables the company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 trial to include the US in the worldwide Phase 2 part.



After a single dose of therapy, the inactivation of the target gene, kallikrein B1 (KLKB1), will permanently lower plasma kallikrein protein activity and prevent HAE attacks. NTLA-2002 is a candidate for in vivo genome editing.



In February 2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Nimbus Lakshmi, Inc. from Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition strengthens Takeda’s growing late-stage pipeline to expand its portfolio and patient impact across multiple indications and maintains strong global growth over the medium to long term. Nimbus Lakshmi, a fully-owned subsidiary of Nimbus Therapeutics, is a US-based company that provides Tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor NDI-034858.



The countries covered in the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



