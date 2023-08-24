2023 United States Mint Silver Proof Set® Now Available

Washington, DC, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 United States Mint (Mint) Silver Proof Set became available for purchase on August 22 at noon EDT. The set includes the second annual release of the four-year series of five coins in the American Women Quarters™ Program. The program celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations who followed. The American Women Quarters reverse (tails) designs honor a diverse group of notable American women who made significant contributions in a variety of fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts. The women honored are from ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse backgrounds.

Priced at $130.00, the set includes the following 10 San Francisco-minted coins:

Five 2023 American Women Quarters with reverse (tails) designs honoring Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanakaʻole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar, and Maria Tallchief. The obverse (heads) of each coin in this series depicts a portrait of George Washington, originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate design for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions for the coin’s obverse are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.”

One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design that features Maria Tallchief in balletic pose. In addition to Tallchief, four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma who achieved international recognition in the 20th century are depicted, including her younger sister, Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin. Celebrated as the “Five Moons,” their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet today. A nod to the “Five Moons” is presented in the lunar motif, while the four ballerinas in the background are symbolic of both Tallchief’s American Indian ballerina contemporaries and the generations of dancers they inspired. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MARIA TALLCHIEF,” “$1,” and “AMERICAN INDIANS IN BALLET.” The obverse design continues to feature the central figure “Sacagawea” carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coins.

One silver Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The quarters, dime, and half dollar are all struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. A certificate of authenticity is also included with each set.

To place an order, please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/silver-proof-set-2023-23RH.html/ (product code 23RH).

The United States Mint Silver Proof Set is also available for purchase through the Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your subscription or until the series ends. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

This product is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of August 22, 2023, at noon EDT.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on products and services or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

