Emphysema Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global emphysema treatment market is expected to grow from $4.65 billion in 2022 to $4.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The emphysema treatment market is expected to reach $6.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The emphysema treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing medical services such as bronchodilator medications, anti-inflammatory medication, oxygen therapy, lifestyle change consultation, and interventional therapies.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Emphysema treatment is a medication for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that causes damage to the lungs’ air sacs, making breathing difficult. Emphysema treatments are available to control symptoms and decrease disease development of emphysema.



North America was the largest region in the emphysema treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in emphysema treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main treatments for emphysema treatment are smoking cessation, bronchodilators, steroids, leukotriene modifiers, supplemental oxygen, antibiotics, gene therapy, surgery transplant, and others.Smoking cessation is the process of stopping smoking to reduce the risk of cancer and other major health issues by minimizing cravings and withdrawal symptoms while inhibiting nicotine binding.



These are distributed through various distribution channels such as online providers, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. These are used by various end-users such as clinics, surgical centers, and others.



The rise in the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases is expected to propel the growth of the emphysema treatment market going forward.Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a set of disorders that cause airflow obstruction and breathing difficulties, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis.



Emphysema therapies are essential in reducing the advancement of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) as they focus on treating symptoms, restoring lung function, and delaying disease progression. For instance, in September 2021, according to the study released by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, a Switzerland-based respiratory health advocacy organization, an estimated 200 million people have COPD in 2021, with around 3.2 million dying each year, making it the third-leading cause of mortality globally. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases drives the emphysema treatment market.



Product innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the emphysema treatment market.Major companies operating in the emphysema treatment market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, AstraZeneca plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, received approval in the United States for its product Breztri Aerosphere for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).The FDA granted approval based on positive results from the Phase III ETHOS trial, in which Breztri Aerosphere, a triple-combination therapy, showed a statistically significant reduction in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations when compared to dual-combination therapies, Bevespi Aerosphere and PT009.



It has a unique clinical profile when compared to dual-combination medicines and provides a significant new therapy option for patients.



In March 2023, UC Davis Health, a US-based academic health institution, collaborated with Propeller Health to deliver individualized treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma using remote patient monitoring technology.With this collaboration, UC Davis Health would provide eligible patients with a Propeller Health remote patient monitoring (RPM) service that delivers individualized therapy for high-risk chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma using sensors, a smartphone application, and a website.



Propeller Health is a US-based mobile platform company that provides sensors, mobile apps, analytics, and services to assist respiratory health management.



The countries covered in the emphysema treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



