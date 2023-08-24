Global Dermatology Devices Market Size to Reach USD 16.13 Billion 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticipated to attain a valuation of USD 16.13 billion by 2030, the global dermatology devices market is poised to achieve a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%, as outlined by the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research. This growth trajectory can be attributed to a key driving factor—the escalating prevalence of skin disorders. These skin-related conditions exhibit a widespread occurrence, imposing a substantial public health burden across both developed and developing nations.

Among these disorders, acne vulgaris stands out as the most frequently identified lesion, impacting over 80% of the global populace at various stages of their lives. Notably, 85% of teenagers in affluent nations are affected by this condition. Additionally, eczema, with a prevalence of 10.1%, or 31.6 million individuals, in the United States, displays its peak incidence during childhood. Another notable skin disorder, often underdiagnosed, is rosacea, which affects approximately 10% of the population. While rosacea is prominently observed among fair-skinned Caucasians, it also manifests in individuals of Asian and African descent.

Kindly request a complimentary sample copy to gain a comprehensive understanding of this report's complete structure, including the summary and table of contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1462

Dermatologists leverage a diverse array of technologies and equipment to administer treatments for various skin-related conditions. This is particularly crucial when addressing highly sensitive skin concerns. The surge in global skin ailments has directly contributed to the upward trajectory of revenue in the dermatology devices market.

With considerations for safety, effectiveness, cost-efficiency, and convenience, the future of dermatologic therapy lies in home-based devices. These devices cater to a wide spectrum of disorders and offer advantages in terms of treatment. Furthermore, the realm of teledermatology presents an avenue for extending access to top-tier dermatological care while maintaining both clinical effectiveness and cost-efficiency.

A notable development in this context is the expansion of telemedicine reimbursement by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This move solidifies the increasing significance of teledermatology in patient care strategies, subsequently propelling market revenue growth to new heights.

Emergen Research is currently extending a limited-time discount offer @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1462

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 5.46 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 12.7% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 16.13 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021–2030 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Product, application, end-use, region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Alma Lasers, Cutera, Cynosure, Lumenis Be Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bruker, ZEISS International, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Michelson Diagnostics Limited Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dermatology devices market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective dermatology devices. Some major players included in the global dermatology devices market report are:

Alma Lasers

Cutera

Cynosure

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bruker

ZEISS International

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Michelson Diagnostics Limited

Strategic Development

On 25 July 2022, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on developing, commercializing, and branding innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announced the commercial launch in the United States of TheraClearX, a non-invasive, in-office acne treatment that targets the underlying causes of mild to moderate acne, such as comedonal, pustular as well as inflammatory acne vulgaris.

On 1 June 2022, Cynosure introduced the PicoSure Pro gadget, the newest addition to the PicoSure system. The PicoSure Pro device, an FDA-cleared 755nm picosecond laser, produces energy in a trillionth of a second, employing pressure rather than heat to offer safe as well as efficient solutions for undesired pigmentation and skin renewal for all skin types.

You can conveniently place your order directly through this provided link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1462

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The treatment devices segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period which is attributed to the accessibility of a wide range of dermatological treatment options and introduction of innovative laser device technologies. For example, Lumenis Ltd., the world's leading producer of energy-based medical devices for cosmetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, launched the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology on 17 August 2020. The technology provides a breakthrough in personalized non-invasive RF body treatments that are tailored to each patient's exact demands, helping to drive market revenue growth.

The diagnostic devices segment is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period. It is further sub-segmented into skin cancer diagnosis and others. Given the rise in skin cancer prevalence, the sub-segment of skin cancer diagnosis has the largest revenue share. Furthermore, new research and development on skin cancer diagnostics is driving market revenue growth. For example, roughly 3.3 million individuals in the United States are diagnosed with basal and squamous cell carcinomas each year. URSKIN is a device created by researchers at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) and the University of Utah that employs a technology known as non-visual electrical impedance demography to exploit changes in the electrical properties of skin that occur during cancer cell proliferation (EID).

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to rising frequency of skin cancer and other skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, as well as widespread awareness of cosmetic operations. Acne, for example, is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million individuals each year. Acne affects around 85 percent of individuals between the ages of 12 and 24. According to recent studies, about 8 million individuals in the United States suffer from psoriasis. As a result, the region's expanding prevalence of skin disorders is rising demand for dermatological devices.

Feel free to explore the complete report description, research methodology, table of contents, and accompanying infographics by following this link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dermatology-devices-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Devices Treatment Devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Devices Treatment Devices



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Electrosurgical Devices Market By Method (Bipolar, Monopolar), By Product (Active electrodes, Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories), By Surgery Type (General surgery, Cosmetic, Cardiovascular), Forecasts to 2027

Interventional Cardiology Market By Product (Catheters, Angioplasty Balloons, Plaque Modification Devices, Angioplasty Stents), By End Users (Cardiac Catheterization labs, Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), Forecasts to 2027

Injectable Drug Delivery Market , By Device Type (Conventional Injectables, Pre-Filled Syringes, Auto-Injectors, Pen-Injectors), By Product Type (Freeze-Dried Products, Injectable Sterile Products), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Market , By Product & Services (Reagent, Instrument, Software & Service), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction), By Application, By End-Use, By Test Location, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Teleradiology Services Market By Imaging Technique (MRI, CT, X-Rays, Ultrasound, Mammography), By End-Users (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics), By Products and Services (Software, Hardware, Teleradiology services), Forecasts to 2027

Biomaterials Market By Type (Ceramic, Metallic, Polymeric, Natural, Others), By Application (Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Neurology, Others), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Phototherapy Devices Market By Product (LED, Fibreoptic, Conventional Phototherapy Devices), By Application (Neonatal Jaundice Management, Skin Disease Treatment), By End User (Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Dermatology Devices Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights