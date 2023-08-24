Fungal Protein Market to Surpass 874.96 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Growing Demand for Sustainable Nutrition

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, advances in biotechnology and fermentation processes have enabled the efficient production of fungal proteins . This has led to cost-effective scalability and improved protein quality, fostering market growth and attracting investments from both food and feed industries.

Fungal proteins align with prevailing health and wellness trends, being gluten-free, hypoallergenic, and nutritionally dense. As consumers prioritize functional foods, these proteins are gaining traction for their potential to offer various health benefits, further propelling market expansion.

Prominent Players in the Fungal Protein Market

Quorn Foods

MycoTechnology

Nature's Fynd

Meati Foods

Ecovative Design

The Mushroom Company

Mushlabs

Prime Roots

Bolt Threads

Terramino Foods

3F BIO

Kinoko-Tech

Bioprotein GmbH

SuperMeat

Emergy Foods

Perfect Day

Shiok Meats

Algama

Geltor

Finless Foods

Fusarium Venenatum Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their High Protein Content

Fusarium Venenatum stands out as a rapidly growing segment, driven by its high protein content and mycoprotein nature. With expanding vegetarian and sustainable dietary choices, this fungal source gains popularity in the alternative protein landscape, fostering its swift market penetration.

North America's fungal protein market dominance is attributed to its robust infrastructure, strong R&D investments, and rising consumer demand for plant-based protein alternatives. Well-established food and beverage industries amplify the region's leadership in incorporating fungal proteins into diverse products.

Yeast Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its their Versatility

Yeast-derived proteins lead the fungal protein market due to their versatility, widely used in food, beverages, and supplements. Their established safety, rich amino acid profile, and diverse applications contribute to yeast's dominance in the market.

Regional markets in Europe emerges as a fast-growing fungal protein market, driven by progressive consumer attitudes towards sustainable diets, stringent environmental regulations, and a flourishing vegan culture. Increasing collaborations and innovations accelerate the adoption of fungal proteins across the continent.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the fungal protein market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Fungal Protein Market

In September 2022, Lesaffre, a global key player in the field of fermentation for nearly 170 years, today announces the acquisition of Recombia Biosciences.

In January 2022, Lesaffre and INRAE extend their collaboration agreement to foster innovation in the fields of food, agriculture and Nutrition & health.

