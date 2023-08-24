LHV Renewed Mandates of AS LHV Finance Supervisory Board Members

The shareholders of AS LHV Finance, belonging to the AS LHV Group consolidation group, resolved to renew the mandates of the Supervisory Board Members Veiko Poolgas and Jaan Koppel for a five-year term. Kadri Kiisel and Madis Toomsalu are also members of the Supervisory Board.

Veiko Poolgas and Jaan Koppel have been members of the LHV Finance’s Supervisory Board since the company was founded. Both members are part of the comprehensive LHV Finance Supervisory Board in order to ensure the consumer lending company's reliable and legitimate planning of activities (including strategy and capital management), issuing operational instructions to the board, supervising the activities of LHV Finance and its Management Board, and adopting decisions on matters stipulated by law or Articles of Association.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank. The roup companies employ over 970 people. As of July, LHV’s banking services are being used by 404,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 127,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 161,000 clients. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.







