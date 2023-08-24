New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486585/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Seagen Inc., Kite Pharma, ADC Therapeutics SA, Bayer AG, and Erytech Pharma SA.



The global diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market is expected to grow from $4.04 billion in 2022 to $4.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market is expected to reach $6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.



The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing R-CHOP (rituximab (Rituxan), cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan), doxorubicin (Adriamycin), vincristine (Oncovin), and prednisone therapies.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market also includes sales of diagnostic devices, radiation therapy equipment, surgical instruments, and devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics refer to the treatment approaches and medications used to manage and combat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma characterized by rapidly growing cancerous B-cells.



North America was the largest region in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main drug classes involved in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics are cisplatin, carboplatin, 5-fluorouracil (5-fu), docetaxel (Taxotere), paclitaxel (Taxol), methotrexate, and others.Cisplatin refers to a chemotherapy medication used to treat various types of cancers by disrupting the DNA structure of cancer cells, inhibiting their ability to divide and grow.



It is used in combination chemotherapy regimens for certain types of lymphomas, as part of a multidrug treatment approach.The therapy includes targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and others given through oral, parenteral, and others.



It is used by hospitals, clinics, and others.



The increasing incidence of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is expected to propel the growth of the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market going forward.Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of aggressive cancer that originates from B-cells in the lymphatic system and is characterized by rapid and diffuse growth.



It is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics help to improve outcomes for individuals already diagnosed with the condition by targeting and managing the cancer cells.



For instance, the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary health organization, estimated that in 2023, about 80,550 people (44,880 males and 35,670 females) will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), where about 20,180 people will die from NHL. Therefore, the increasing incidence of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) drives the growth of the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market.



Development drug therapeutics are a key trend gaining popularity in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market.Major companies operating in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market are developing drugs for therapies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb, a US-based pharmaceutical company focused on research and development of drugs, received US FDA approval for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi for the treatment of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), and relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Breyanzi is a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for a broad range of patients having primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B.



In April 2020, Gilead Sciences Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development, acquired Forty-Seven Inc. for $4.9 billion. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Gilead’s product portfolio by adding Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma immune-oncology clinical studies. Forty-Seven Inc. is a US-based immune-oncology therapy development company.



The countries covered in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market statistics, including the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market share, detailed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma industry. This diffuse large B-cell lymphoma market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________