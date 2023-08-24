New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486577/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.



The global angina pectoris drugs market is expected to grow from $11.20 billion in 2022 to $11.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The angina pectoris drugs market is expected to reach $14.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The angina pectoris drugs market consists of sales of aspirin, ranolazine, and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Angina pectoris drugs are medications used to treat angina pectoris, a medical illness that causes chest pain or discomfort when a portion of the heart does not receive enough blood and oxygen. Angina pectoris drugs treat chest pain or discomfort due to coronary heart disease.



North America was the largest region in the angina pectoris drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The main drugs of angina pectoris drugs are nitrates, antiplatelet agents, beta-adrenergic blocking agents, calcium channel blockers, anti-ischemic agents, statins, antihypertensive agents, and other drugs.Nitrates and nitrites are nitrogen and oxygen atom-containing chemicals.



Nitrates are frequently used to treat angina pectoris, a condition that involves chest pain or discomfort caused by decreased blood supply to the heart.The indications include stable angina, unstable angina, and prinzmetal’s angina.



The angina pectoris drugs are administered via oral, parenteral, transdermal, other route of administrations that are used by hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, other end users.



The increasing prevalence of chronic angina pectoris is expected to propel the growth of the angina pectoris drug market going forward.Chronic angina pectoris is chest pain or discomfort caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.



Angina pectoris drugs are vital in treating chronic angina.They can provide several benefits to those suffering from this illness, including coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and being overweight or obese.



For instance, in May 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Highlights, a US-based intergovernmental organization, coronary heart disease killed round 375,476 people in 2021 where, roughly one in every twenty people aged 20 and over (5%).Further, in 2021, almost 2 out of every 10 deaths from coronary artery disease are expected to occur in people under 65.



Furthermore, in December 2022, according to the National Library of Medicine, a national center for biological information, Angina affects more than 10 million people in the United States, with more than 500,000 new diagnoses each year. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic angina pectoris is driving the growth of the angina pectoris drug market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in angina pectoris drugs market.Major companies operating in the angina pectoris drug market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, launched Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection, USP, in a prefilled syringe.The Food and Drug Administration of the United States has authorized this product.



In hospitals, 10 mg/2 mL PFS is used to treat severe hypertension and lower blood pressure.



In November 2022, Alcon, a US-based pharmaceutical and medical device company, acquired Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches Alcon’s portfolio of commercial products and development pipeline, with a strong position in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical industry. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company offering the angina pectoris drug.



