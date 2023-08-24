Ferrellgas Awards College Scholarships to 14 Students

LIBERTY, Mo., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College students across the country will begin their fall semester this month. Fourteen students are doing so through the help of scholarships from Ferrellgas (OTC:FGPR), a nationwide propane logistics company.



Since 1992, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program has provided financial assistance to the dependent children of employees from Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino, America’s premier propane tank exchange brand. The program supports students who are furthering their education at degree-granting, post-secondary institutions and trade schools. To be eligible, applicants must show substantial academic capability, engage in school activities, and meet certain financial requirements.

“We are delighted to help our students learn and grow at college through the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program,” said Brent Banwart, Vice President of Human Resources at Ferrellgas. “It is an honor to play a supportive role in their journey toward becoming future leaders who will bring positive change to their communities and beyond.”

Since the program’s founding, more than 200 scholarships have been awarded to students pursuing their education. This year’s recipients are attending 14 different schools, including Carroll University, the University of Mississippi, and George Washington University. The Ferrellgas Scholarship Program is a part of the company’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Collectively known as the Ferrellgas Century Project, the company has pledged its support to a number of worthwhile initiatives up to and beyond the year 2039, which marks Ferrellgas’ 100th year in business.