Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market Set to Soar Past USD 25.69 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Retinal Disease Therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 25.69 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing prevalence of retinal diseases like age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, which drives the demand for effective treatment options. Technological advancements in diagnostic tools and imaging techniques contribute to early disease detection, leading to a higher demand for therapeutic interventions. The growing ageing population globally further escalates the need for retinal disease therapies, as age is a significant risk factor for many retinal disorders.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Retinal Disease Therapeutics market , using artificial intelligence and machine learning aids in interpreting complex retinal imaging data enhances diagnostic accuracy. Nanotechnology applications are emerging, enabling targeted drug delivery to the retina for improved efficacy. The exploration of combination therapies involving various treatment modalities seeks to address the multifaceted nature of retinal diseases. Patient-centric approaches gain prominence, focusing on improving quality of life and functional outcomes are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Retinal disease therapeutic is a treatment for retinal diseases that can be delivered through drugs, devices, or surgery. Retinal diseases are conditions that affect the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Retinal disease therapy can help to improve vision, prevent vision loss, and manage the symptoms of retinal diseases.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



12.57 Billion 2030 Value Projection



25.69 Billion CAGR 9.3% Segments Covered















Type Macular degeneration, Diabetic retinopathy, others



Dosage forms Gels, Eye solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye drops, Ointments



Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) Agents Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) agents dominated the global online market as they have demonstrated significant efficacy in treating various retinal diseases, including Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. These agents work by inhibiting abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage, addressing the underlying pathophysiology of these conditions.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is the leading segment as particularly among the elderly population. As the global population ages, the number of individuals affected by AMD increases, leading to a more extensive patient base seeking treatment options.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a significant emphasis on technological advancements. The region, particularly the United States, has a well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure. This includes specialized clinics, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies that contribute to developing, distributing, and utilising retinal disease therapeutics.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Retinal Disease Therapeutics market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Retinal Disease Therapeutics.

Key Developments in Retinal Disease Therapeutics Market

In a $600 million deal, Boehringer Ingelheim targets Surrozen's preclinical retinal disease asset. Surrozen has caught the attention of Boehringer Ingelheim, which paid the California biotech $12.5 million up front for its preclinical asset designed to regenerate healthy eye tissue and potentially reverse retinal disease.

