Acute Pancreatitis Global Market Report 2023

The global acute pancreatitis market is expected to grow from $5.20 billion in 2022 to $5.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The acute pancreatitis market is expected to reach $6.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The acute pancreatitis market includes revenues earned by entities by providing therapies, medications, and procedures aimed at managing and treating the condition.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Acute pancreatitis refers to a medical condition in which the pancreas becomes inflamed and enlarged during a brief period of acute pancreatitis. It is caused due to gallstones or drinking too much alcohol.



North America was the largest region in the acute pancreatitis market in 2022. The regions covered in acute pancreatitis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main causes of acute pancreatitis are gallstones, alcohol, and others.Gallstones refer to bile deposits that have solidified and can develop in the gallbladder.



Gallstone causes pain and inflammation of the pancreas when a gallstone obstructs your pancreatic duct leading to acute pancreatitis. The various treatment for acute pancreatitis include intravenous fluid, nutritional support, analgesics, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ECRP), and others and they are diagnosed through imaging tests and laboratory tests by hospitals, clinics, and others.



The increasing prevalence of alcohol consumption is expected to propel the growth of the acute pancreatitis market going forward.Alcohol consumption refers to consuming an ethanol-containing beverage, usually orally.



Chronic inflammation and toxic fluid production in the pancreas can both be brought on by alcohol intake.The prevalence of alcohol consumption increases in a population, potentially leading to a higher incidence of acute pancreatitis cases.



For instance, in January 2022, according to Rabobank, a Netherland-based multinational banking and financial services company, online alcohol sales from grocery shops more than doubled from an estimated $441 million in 2019 to $1.6 billion in 2021. Further, sales increased by around 15% in 2022 to reach $1.87 billion. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of alcohol consumption is driving the growth of the acute pancreatitis market.



Technological advancements in diagnosis and treatment are a key trend gaining popularity in the acute pancreatitis market.Major companies operating in the acute pancreatitis market are adopting new technologies such as computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and interventional radiology to sustain their position in the market.



For Instance, in October 2020, Olympus, a Japan-based manufacturer of optics and reprography products, launched StoneMasterV and VorticCatchV, two new endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) stone management devices for better patient outcomes and increased procedural efficiency for difficult-to-reach stones. An endoscopic treatment known as Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is frequently performed to examine the ducts that empty the liver and pancreas to find obstructions in the biliary or pancreatic ducts brought on by stones, tumors, or scar tissue.



In January 2021, Healx, a UK-based AI-powered patient-inspired technology company, collaborated with Mission: Cure to develop the first therapies in the world for chronic pancreatitis. Mission: Cure is a US-based alliance of patients, carers, medical professionals, academics, researchers, drug developers, and entrepreneurs pioneering a new method of financing innovative outcome-based research to treat diseases.



The countries covered in the acute pancreatitis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



