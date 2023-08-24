$3.1 Bn Post-Harvest Treatment Markets: Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Cleaners, Fungicides, Sprout Inhibitors, Sanitizers - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Harvest Treatment Market by Type (Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Cleaners, Fungicides, Sprout Inhibitors, Sanitizers), Crop Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Flowers & Ornamentals), Origin (Natural and Synthetic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a dynamic global agricultural landscape, the post-harvest treatment market is poised for remarkable growth. With an anticipated valuation of USD 1.9 billion in 2022 that is projected to surge to USD 3.1 billion by 2028, the market is charting an impressive CAGR of 7.7%.
This evolution is marked by strategic efforts of governments and stakeholders in developing regions, where tackling post-harvest losses takes precedence alongside efforts to increase production and accessibility. The imperative to reduce post-harvest losses is underscored by its pivotal role in ensuring global food security, especially for perishable produce like fruits and vegetables.
The challenges that plague food production, including diminished arable land, resource constraints, and erratic climatic patterns, necessitate sustainable approaches. In this pursuit, minimizing post-harvest losses and the development of innovative treatment products to enhance the shelf life of food crops emerge as pivotal strategies. By extending the longevity of perishable goods, post-harvest treatments contribute not only to food security but also to the facilitation of trade, where Asia Pacific shines as a significant player.
The Asia Pacific region assumes the mantle of the largest market for post-harvest treatment, propelled by its role as a prolific exporter of fruits and vegetables. The surge in post-harvest treatment adoption aligns with the goal of bolstering the export sector. By enhancing the shelf life of produce, the treatment processes render them more suitable for international trade. The consequential boost in utilization has catalyzed the growth of the post-harvest treatment market within the region.
Among the key players in this transformative arena are industry leaders like JBT, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Nufarm, AgroFresh, Bayer AG, BASF, Citrosol, Hazel Technologies, Inc., Lytone Enterprise, Inc., and Shandong Aoweite Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Their strategic market shares, growth initiatives, and product offerings contribute to shaping the landscape of the post-harvest treatment market.
Fungicides is the second largest segment, by type, which is expected to retain its rank in terms of market share till 2028.
Fungicide usage during post-harvest treatment is a crucial aspect of food safety. Toxins produced by fungi can make people ill. Fungicides aim to protect customers from foodborne illness by decreasing deterioration. Fungicides are used to reduce rotting in fruits and vegetables during post-harvest treatment. Fungi cause decay by growing on the surface of fruits and vegetables after they have been picked. If decay is not managed, it can result in considerable output losses.
The vegetables segment is the second largest segment, based on crop type
In recent years, both governments and private corporations have boosted their investment in the vegetable sector. This investment has aided in increasing vegetable crop productivity and increasing consumer access to veggies.
Consumer desires for fresh, locally sourced, organic, and sustainable products have changed vegetable production, encouraging farmers to modify their practises appropriately. Vegetarianism, veganism, and plant-based diets, among other dietary trends and preferences, have boosted demand for vegetables and, as a result, their production. This will further boost the market.
The Natural segment is forecasted to grow at higher CAGR.
Natural compounds with antibacterial capabilities, such as plant extracts, essential oils, and organic acids, can limit the growth of pathogens and spoilage microbes. Their use in post-harvest treatments helps to maintain food safety and improve shelf life while keeping harvested produce quality.
Stringent rules and prohibitions on synthetic chemical residues in food have led to the adoption of natural substances as post-harvest treatments alternatives. The introduction of natural alternatives to guarantee that produce fulfils safety requirements is driven by compliance with these rules.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|496
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
