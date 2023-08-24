New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaginitis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486574/?utm_source=GNW

The global vaginitis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $3.39 billion in 2022 to $3.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The vaginitis therapeutics market is expected to reach $5.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The vaginitis therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities by nonhormonal therapy, and antioxidant therapy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Vaginitis therapeutics refers to the use of the drugs such as antifungal agents, antibiotics and hormonal medications for treating infection of vagina. These medications or drugs are effectively useful in relieving the symptoms such as itching, discharge, and pain.



North America was the largest region in the global vaginitis therapeutics market in 2022. The regions covered in vaginitis therapeutics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main vaginitis therapeutics drug types are nitroimidazole compound, lincosamide antibiotics, triazoles, and imidazole’s.Nitroimidazoles describes a group of antimicrobial medications that fight parasites, mycobacteria, and anaerobic gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.



The various route of administrations are oral, cutaneous, and vaginal and indication types are bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, and others. The end users are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized gynecology centers, and clinics.



The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is expected to propel the growth of the vaginitis therapeutics market going forward.Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are infections spread through sexual contact between infected and uninfected individuals.



STDs cause vaginitis leading to vaginal inflammation and pain associated with vaginitis.Vaginitis therapeutics help relieve the symptoms of vaginitis caused by STDs among women leading to high usage of vaginitis drugs.



For instance, in April 2023, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, the number of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the USA increased between 2020 and 2021, reaching more than 2.5 million. Further, the syphilis cases in the US increased by 32% from 133,954 in 2020 to 176,713 in 2021. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of STDs will fuel the vaginitis therapeutics market growth.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the vaginitis therapeutics market.Major companies operating in the vaginitis therapeutics market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, Duchesnay Inc, a Canada-based pharmaceutical company specializing in women’s health, launched Vablys, the first prescription antiseptic and anti-infective treatment for bacterial vaginosis in women under 55 years of age.It has multiple modes of action and anti-infective properties against various pathogens.



The treatment consists of one tablet inserted in the vagina at bedtime for six consecutive days.



In October 2021, BioNTech, a Germany-based biotechnology company, acquired PhagoMed for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition was part of BioNTech’s expansion of its infectious disease portfolio capabilities.



PhagoMed is an Austria-based biotechnology company specializing in developing a new class of antibacterial drugs and treatments for recurrent bacterial vaginosis.



The countries covered in the vaginitis therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



