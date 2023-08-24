US Digestive Health Welcomes Nine New Providers

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the United States, today announced the addition of nine physicians this summer to its continuously expanding footprint.



The physicians will practice at various locations throughout Pennsylvania, spanning multiple counties, including Bucks, Chester, Lancaster and Montgomery.

Joining USDH’s various office locations are:

Faiz Afridi, MD, Langhorne

Maggie Cheung, MD, East Norriton, Lansdale-Sumneytown, Sellersville

Ashley Davis, MD, Langhorne

Scott Douglas, MD, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Oregon Pike

Johann Hasbun, MD, Langhorne

Andrew Lee, MD, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Oregon Pike

Armin Marefat, MD, Exton, Kennett Square, West Chester, West Grove-Woodview

Shyam Patel, MD, Collegeville, Royersford

Alexandra Pogosky, MD, Exton, Kennett Square, West Chester, West Grove-Woodview

“Enhancing the skill set and experience mix of medical professionals within our practice is imperative for our patients as USDH continues expanding,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDH. “By growing our dedicated group of providers, we are building new capabilities within each of our practice locations, underscoring our commitment to patient care and innovation in gastroenterology services.”

The growing USDH practice currently operates throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, with 33 locations, 19 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 gastroenterology providers and more than 1,100 employees.

