Global Sperm Bank Market Size to Reach USD 8.11 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the global market for sperm banks reached USD 5.28 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% throughout the projected period, as outlined in the most recent assessment by Emergen Research.

The escalation in market revenue is chiefly impelled by calculated partnerships and capital injections that aim to enhance existing storage infrastructure and deliver enhanced healthcare provisions. To illustrate, Ro, a prominent New York-based healthcare enterprise operating directly with patients, disclosed its intention on March 1, 2022, to acquire Dadi, a fertility firm specialized in sperm analysis, testing, and preservation.

Furthermore, the enterprise has successfully acquired Modern Fertility, a rapidly expanding women's health establishment in the United States. These procurements will empower Ro to furnish a comprehensive assortment of fertility services that can be availed at home, thus empowering individuals or couples to regain authority over their fertility expedition. Concurrently, the upward trajectory of male infertility rates worldwide has also contributed to the augmentation of market revenues. A case in point is the proactive endeavor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which seeks to elevate awareness concerning the manifold advantages of semen analysis and storage—foundational components of vital fertility services.

Moreover, the surge in market revenue is significantly propelled by regulatory protocols and initiatives tailored to oversee in vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics. A noteworthy instance is the proposed assisted reproductive technology bill in India, which endeavors to establish a framework for the burgeoning sector that is poised for substantial advancement in the forthcoming years but currently necessitates guidance. This legislative initiative also champions ethical practices within assisted reproductive technology and aspires to institute standardized procedures for executing assisted reproductive operations and in vitro fertilization methodologies in designated clinics and reproductive banks. Integral to this proposal is the stipulation that assisted reproductive technology clinics align with the mandates of the National Registry of Banks and Clinics of India.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sperm bank market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective mass spectrometry products. Some major players included in the global sperm bank market report are:

Cryo-Save Group

Androcryos CC

New England Cryogenic Center

Indian Spermtech

European Sperm Bank

Seattle Sperm Bank

Fairfax Cryobank, Inc.

London Sperm Bank

Xytek

Baby Quest Cryobank Pvt. Ltd.

On 12 May 2022, Legacy, which is a leading fertility clinic based in Chicago, Illinois, announced a USD 25 million Series B funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors FirstMark Capital and TQ Ventures, as well as new investors such as Valor Equity Partners. This funding represents Legacy's ongoing progress and investments. In 20220, the company's revenue more than quadrupled and it now tests and freezes more sperm than any other fertility clinic.

On 9 June 2022, Perwyn, which is a pan-European growth-oriented private equity investor, announced to acquire European Sperm Bank, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. European Sperm Bank is a market leader in donor sperm and fertility services. Perwyn will invest in the management team of European Sperm Bank to broaden its geographic coverage and offer a broader range of fertility services, as well as to extend European Sperm Bank's industry-leading quality, compliance, and technology.

The semen Analysis segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Abnormalities in sperm delivery, volume, and concentration, among other things, are driving revenue growth of this segment. Semen analysis is performed to assess male fertility, to confirm the success of vasectomy and for veterinary applications such as artificial insemination and animal breeding. The analysis is important because it helps to evaluate parameters. In addition, excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, and other activities are also contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The known donor segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increased demand for reproductive procedures, such as Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. A known donor is someone who donates sperm for the purpose of assisted reproductive technology. In addition, factors such as changes in regulatory policies, including granting children legal right to inquire about their biological parents, are contributing to segment's revenue growth.

In vitro fertilization segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing cases of male and female infertility, as well as significant investments in the medical tourism industry, particularly in emerging economies, are major factors driving revenue growth in this segment. According to Fertility Treatment Abroad, Brazil has 150 infertility treatment centers and over 20 medical centers. In addition, Brazil is providing treatment at a reasonable cost. A typical in vitro fertilization cycle costs around USD 12,000 in the U.S., but only USD 4,000 in Brazil. On the other hand, India has over 500 individuals in vitro fertilization centers. Healthcare treatments in India can cost up to 90% less than in the U.S. A typical in vitro fertilization cycle in the U.S. costs around USD 12,000, whereas in India, the same cycle can cost between USD 2,000 to USD 5,000.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing elderly population, declining egg quality, and significant investments in healthcare are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region. In addition, market companies operating in countries in this region are introducing advanced methodologies that preserve and improve quality of sperm stored in healthcare facilities. This has also contributed to market revenue growth in this region.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Sperm Storage Semen Analysis Genetic Consultation

Donor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Known Donor Anonymous Donor

End-Uses Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Donor Insemination In Vitro Fertilization

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



