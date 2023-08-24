Sambal Market Size & Competition Analysis - Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis (2023-2028) by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sambal Market is valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Sambal's distinct and robust flavor profile makes it a versatile condiment that may be used in a variety of foreign cuisines. As fusion cuisine becomes more popular, professionals and home cooks alike are experimenting with new ways to incorporate sambal into their meals.

Globally, there is a growing desire for spicy and delicious meals. With its chili-based heat and rich flavors, Sambal appeals to consumers who seek out intense flavor experiences. Consumers are becoming more creative in their culinary selections, including traditional ethnic meals such as Indonesian cuisine, which uses sambal as a basic condiment.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global sambal market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on nature, type, packaging, end user, distribution channel, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global sambal market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Sambal market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Sambal Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, traditional sambal held the biggest market share and would continue to dominate the global sambal market throughout the forecast period. It is used in a variety of applications such as dips, spreads, and sauces.

On the basis or region, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute 38% of worldwide sambal market growth. It is a typical Southeast Asian condiment and sauce.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.6 billion Growth Rate 4.3% Key Market Drivers Wide Range of Applications Driving the Market

Growing Consumers Interest in Spicy Foods

Increased Awareness of International Flavors Companies Profiled The Kraft Heinz Company

Kokita

Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd.

Sambel Cap Jempol Co.

Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd

Way Sauce Sdn Bhd

GUSTAV GERIG AG

Little Dragon Chili Sauce

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk

Singlong

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global sambal market include,

In February 2023, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk acquired Ayam Brand, a Malaysian company that is a leading manufacturer of sambal and other Southeast Asian condiments.

In January 2023, Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd launched a new line of sambal products that are specifically designed for the Western market.

In December 2022, The Kraft Heinz Company partnered with Just Salad to offer sambal as a condiment on Just Salad’s menu.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global sambal market growth include The Kraft Heinz Company, Kokita, Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd., Sambel Cap Jempol Co., Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd, Way Sauce Sdn Bhd, GUSTAV GERIG AG, Little Dragon Chili Sauce, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, and Singlong among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global sambal market based on nature, type, packaging, end user, distribution channel and region

Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Nature Vegetarian Non-Vegetarian

Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Traditional Customized

Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Glass Jars Plastic Bottles Metal Cans Tetra Pak/Pouches

Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Commercial Residential Others

Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Conventional Retail Modern Retail Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online/E-commerce

Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Sambal Market US Canada Latin America Sambal Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Sambal Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Sambal Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Sambal Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Sambal Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



