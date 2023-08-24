Aircraft Actuator Market Set to Soar Past USD 29.91 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aircraft Actuator market size is expected to reach USD 29.91 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The rising demand for commercial aircraft due to increasing air travel, which in turn, drives the need for advanced actuation systems to ensure efficient control and manoeuvrability. Technological advancements in actuator design and materials enhance their reliability, performance, and safety, further boosting market demand.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Aircraft Actuator market, increasing adoption of more electric aircraft (MEA) and hybrid propulsion systems driving the demand for advanced electric actuators. Integrating smart technologies, including sensors and data analytics, allows for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance of actuation systems, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime. The development of lightweight materials and compact designs addresses the need for weight reduction and space optimization in modern aircraft, reflecting the broader industry trend toward fuel efficiency and improved performance.

An aircraft actuator is a device that converts electrical or hydraulic power into mechanical motion to control the movement of aircraft components.

Electric Actuators Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Electric Actuators dominated the global online market as they have undergone significant advancements in recent years, making them more efficient, reliable, and precise. These improvements have boosted their performance capabilities, making them a preferred choice for various aircraft applications.

Flight Control Surfaces are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Flight Control Surfaces, the leading segment surfaces such as ailerons, elevators, rudders, and flaps, play a fundamental role in ensuring safe and controlled aircraft manoeuvrability. These surfaces' precise and reliable operation is essential for flight safety and overall aircraft performance.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region, particularly the United States, is home to some of the world's largest aerospace manufacturers, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin. These companies drive innovation and set trends in aircraft technology and components, including actuators.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Aircraft Actuator market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Aircraft actuators.

Key Developments in Aircraft Actuator Market

In order to modernize the approach to autonomous flying, Collins Aerospace and Sikorsky teamed together. The Optionally Piloted Vehicle (POV) system as well as a triple-redundant system for safety-critical applications, including jam-free electromechanical actuators, will have chances to build new retrofit solution demonstrations as a result of this.

Key Questions Answered in Aircraft Actuator Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

