Aircraft Actuator Market Set to Soar Past USD 29.91 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

In the dynamic landscape of aircraft actuation, diverse forms of motion—linear and rotary—shape the industry's growth. Actuators span hydraulic, pneumatic, electric, electromechanical, and electrohydrostatic realms, finding applications across various platforms: narrow, wide, extra wide body aircraft, fighters, trainers, business jets, helicopters, UAVs, and more. Their roles encompass flight control, power generation, fuel management, and beyond. A captivating journey unfolds from 2023 to 2030, ushering in innovation and transformation.

Westford,USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aircraft Actuator market size is expected to reach USD 29.91 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The rising demand for commercial aircraft due to increasing air travel, which in turn, drives the need for advanced actuation systems to ensure efficient control and manoeuvrability. Technological advancements in actuator design and materials enhance their reliability, performance, and safety, further boosting market demand.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Aircraft Actuator market, increasing adoption of more electric aircraft (MEA) and hybrid propulsion systems driving the demand for advanced electric actuators. Integrating smart technologies, including sensors and data analytics, allows for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance of actuation systems, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime. The development of lightweight materials and compact designs addresses the need for weight reduction and space optimization in modern aircraft, reflecting the broader industry trend toward fuel efficiency and improved performance.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Actuator Market"

  • Pages - 260
  • Tables - 131
  • Figures -77

An aircraft actuator is a device that converts electrical or hydraulic power into mechanical motion to control the movement of aircraft components.

Prominent Players in Aircraft Actuator Market

  • Moog
  • Woodward
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Eaton
  • UTC
  • Safran
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • Curtiss-Wright
  • Aero Controls
  • Magellan Aerospace
  • Moog Controls
  • Zodiac Aerospace
  • Stelia Aerospace
  • Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation
  • JAMCO Corporation
  • Triumph Group
  • Triumph Aerospace Systems
  • UTC Aerospace Systems
  • Woodward Governor

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes

 		Details

 
Forecast Period

 		2023-2030
Market Size in 2022

 		 15.12 Billion
2030 Value Projection

 		29.19 Billion
CAGR10.7%
Segments Covered

 

 

 

 
  • Motion
Linear, Rotary

  • Actuator Type
Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, Electromechanical, Electrohydrostatic

  • Platform
Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA), Wide Body Aircraft (WBA), Extra Wide Body Aircraft (EWBA), Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA), Fighter Jets, Special Mission Aircraft, Trainer Aircraft, Military Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Helicopters, Unmanned Aircraft, VTOLs, Air Taxis

  • Installation
Power Generation & Distribution Systems, Flight Control Systems, Fuel Management systems, Landing Gear & Braking systems, Passenger Comfort, Others

 

 

 
Regions Covered

 

 		North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Electric Actuators Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Electric Actuators dominated the global online market as they have undergone significant advancements in recent years, making them more efficient, reliable, and precise. These improvements have boosted their performance capabilities, making them a preferred choice for various aircraft applications.

Flight Control Surfaces are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Flight Control Surfaces, the leading segment surfaces such as ailerons, elevators, rudders, and flaps, play a fundamental role in ensuring safe and controlled aircraft manoeuvrability. These surfaces' precise and reliable operation is essential for flight safety and overall aircraft performance.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region, particularly the United States, is home to some of the world's largest aerospace manufacturers, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin. These companies drive innovation and set trends in aircraft technology and components, including actuators.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Aircraft Actuator market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Aircraft actuators.

Key Developments in Aircraft Actuator Market

  • In order to modernize the approach to autonomous flying, Collins Aerospace and Sikorsky teamed together. The Optionally Piloted Vehicle (POV) system as well as a triple-redundant system for safety-critical applications, including jam-free electromechanical actuators, will have chances to build new retrofit solution demonstrations as a result of this.

Key Questions Answered in Aircraft Actuator Market Report

  • What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?
  • Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?
  • In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

