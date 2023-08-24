New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486570/?utm_source=GNW

, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Analytik Jena GmbH, Atlas Antibodies, Danaher Corporation, and DC Biosciences Ltd.



The global polyclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2022 to $1.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The polyclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $1.70 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6%.



The polyclonal antibodies market consists of sales of anti-cd4 polyclonal antibodies, anti-her2 polyclonal antibodies, and anti-insulin polyclonal antibodies.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Polyclonal antibodies are a type of antibody that is derived from multiple clones of B-cells, each producing a unique antibody molecule. Life science and translational medicine researchers frequently employ them because of their ease of handling for immunization and bleeding purposes.



North America was the largest region in the polyclonal antibodies market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in polyclonal antibodies report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of polyclonal antibodies are primary antibodies and secondary antibodies.A primary antibody refers to one of the antibodies present in the polyclonal mixture that specifically binds to the target antigen.



Primary antibodies play a crucial role in various applications, including immunohistochemistry, Western blotting, ELISA, and other immunological assays. The sources of polyclonal antibodies are rabbits, goats, sheep, and others that are used for research, diagnostics, and therapy by academic and research centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers, and hospitals.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the polyclonal antibodies market going forward.Polyclonal antibodies are used in cancer research and treatment for biomarker detection, immunohistochemistry, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, improving cancer diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes.



The increase in cancer patients contributes to the growth of the polyclonal antibodies market. For instance, in 2021, according to the American cancer society, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020. Furthermore, according to data published in September 2020 by the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency part of the National Institutes of Health, 1,806,590 new cancer cases were recorded, representing 43% of all cancer diagnosed in men in the United States in 2020, up from 1,752,735 the previous year, i.e., 2019. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer drives the growth of the polyclonal antibodies market.



Research and development are the key trend gaining popularity in the polyclonal antibodies market.Major companies involved in polyclonal antibodies are focused on research and development to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, In July 2022, GigaGen Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, published a research article titled "GMP manufacturing and IND-enabling studies of a recombinant hyperimmune globulin targeting SARS-CoV-2," in the international, peer-reviewed journal Pathogens. This paper describes the company’s recombinant polyclonal product that targets SARS-CoV-2, GIGA-2050, for the first time, as well as the GMP (good manufacturing practice) production and IND (Investigational novel Drug)-enabling investigations of its novel class of pharmaceuticals, recombinant polyclonal antibodies. GIGA-2050 has over 12,000 antibodies from a single master cell bank (MCB). Before GIGA-2050, manufacturing procedures for considerably smaller recombinant antibody mixes frequently involved creating separate MCBs for each monoclonal antibody and combining the MCBs before manufacture.



On February 2022, Rockland Immunochemical Inc., a US-based firm specializing in creating antibody-based assays and fundamental research tools, acquired Antibodies-Online GmbH for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Rockland gains expertise in designing, developing, and manufacturing antibodies and assays, leveraging the reputable e-commerce brand, broad supplier network, and proprietary antibody-online technology stack. Antibodies-Online GmbH is a Germany-based company that offers high-quality polyclonal primary antibodies with high specificity.



The countries covered in the polyclonal antibodies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The polyclonal antibodies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides polyclonal antibodies market statistics, including polyclonal antibodies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a polyclonal antibodies market share, detailed polyclonal antibodies market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the polyclonal antibodies industry. This polyclonal antibodies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486570/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________