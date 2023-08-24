Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 1,761.45 Mn By 2032, With a CAGR of 6.4%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment (RF Solid State Amplifiers, Magnetron); By Application; By Power; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global industrial microwave heating equipment market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 970.27 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 1,761.45 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment? How Big is Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market Share?

Overview

Microwave heating is a technique that produces heat inside a material by using electromagnetic waves with a microwave frequency range. Because of this, technology's ability to heat uniformly and quickly has become increasingly common, increasing the demand for industrial microwave heating equipment market.

Food and beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and material processing sectors are just a few of the ones that use industrial microwave heating equipment. It is used for sintering, drying, thawing, sterilizing, and tempering. In most cases, a microwave generator, a waveguide system, and a heating chamber or cavity make up the apparatus.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Communications & Power Industries LLC

CoberMuegge LLC

Ferrite Microwave Technologies

Industrial Microw

Hitachi Power Solutions Co. Ltd.

Kerone

Muegge GmbH

L3 Electron Devices

Microdry Inc.

NEDO

PÜSCHNER

Teledyne e2v Limited

Richardson Electronics

Thermex Thermatron

Yamamoto Vinita Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,761.45 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,005.55 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Communications & Power Industries LLC, CoberMuegge LLC, Ferrite Microwave Technologies, Industrial Microw, Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd., Kerone, Muegge GmbH, L3 Electron Devices, Microdry Inc., NEDO, PÜSCHNER, Teledyne e2v Limited, Richardson Electronics, Thermex Thermatron, Yamamoto Vinita Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation Segments Covered By Equipment, By Application, By Power, By Region

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased demand for commercial microwave heating: Due to the rising demand for commercial microwave heating equipment in the chemical and food industries, the industrial microwave heating equipment market size is expanding significantly worldwide. The widespread use of this equipment in the plastics industry to melt premium plastics, dry foundry cores, and process other materials is specifically anticipated to drive the market's expansion on a global scale.

Due to increased industrialization and stricter government regulations, the market for industrial microwave heating equipment is anticipated to expand. Governments worldwide are putting laws and regulations into place to enable the secure application of radio frequency technologies, including microwaves, in industrial processes and to promote energy-efficient products. These rules are anticipated to impact the demand for industrial microwave heating equipment favorably.

Due to its many applications, including microwave food pasteurization, drying, sterilization, heating, and tempering, industrial microwave heating technology has grown substantially in the food and beverage industry. These procedures can be completed quickly and inexpensively while maintaining the food's natural nutritional value using microwave technology.

Top Findings of The Report

Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to expand significantly. The overall market growth is expected to be aided by government restrictions to lower energy use, corporate initiatives to attain sustainable goals, and global industrialization.

The industrial microwave heating equipment market segmentation is mainly based on application, equipment, region, and power.

During the forecast period, Europe is predicted to dominate the market.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Increasing demand for heating solutions: The industrial microwave heating equipment market growth has expanded significantly in recent years. It results from the rising need for affordable, effective heating solutions in various industries. Microwave heating has become very popular due to its benefits, which include faster processing times, better product quality, and energy savings.

The increasing demand for quick and uniform heating in various industrial processes, stringent standards for product quality and safety, and an increased focus on energy efficiency and sustainability are all factors pushing the market. Microwave heating equipment has seen technological developments that have improved controls, user-friendly interfaces, and safety features, further supporting market expansion.

Segmental Analysis

The Magnetrons Sector Holds the Highest Share

Magnetrons held the most industrial microwave heating equipment market share in the entire industry in 2022. However, this technology has several disadvantages, including a short lifespan, uneven heating, and slow or moderate heat exchange. However, it is anticipated that RF solid-state amplifiers will take the role of magnetrons over the projection period.

Moreover, paper sheets are made using RF solid-state amplifiers to consistently dry hardwood laminates. They are used in various food processing sectors, from drying baked foods to creating wood. The ability of RF solid-state amplifiers to enable fine control over the entire heating process is principally responsible for their broad use.

The Food and Beverage Sector Holds the Fastest Market Share

The growing preference for packaged foods over uncooked meals is a major factor in the market's expansion. Contemporary lifestyles influence this trend, with increased disposable money and convenience-focused products. Additionally, purchasing processed food has elevated importance relative to other consumer expenditures.

Furthermore, in addition to the food industry, industrial microwave heating laminates are used in various building materials, including plywood and MDF. Formaldehyde and industrial microwave heating are combined to make a thermosetting polymer, which is then applied to a paper substrate to produce a laminate. A variety of home items and materials can be made from this laminate.

Geographical Overview

Europe: The industrial microwave heating equipment market in Europe is predicted to dominate the industry. This expansion is mostly driven by the increased industrial microwave heating equipment adoption rate in the area. The features of this technology have been standardized by European regulatory agencies, supporting the market's growth.

Asia Pacific: A large portion of the global market for industrial microwave heating equipment is expected to come from the Asia Pacific region because of the region's abundance of paper, chemical, and food manufacturing businesses in developing nations. China enjoys a strong position in the sector with a substantial market share. The nation's established position as a worldwide manufacturing powerhouse and sophisticated technological skills have propelled the industry's overall growth.

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment (RF Solid State Amplifiers, Magnetron); By Application; By Power; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032

Recent Developments

Industrial Microwave Systems, LLC (IMS), situated in Raleigh, North Carolina, sold all of its assets and intellectual property (IP) to Microwave Techniques, LLC, the parent company of MEGA, in July 2021. Laitram, LLC completed this transaction, which was a critical turning point for the business.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the estimated market value of industrial microwave heating equipment?

How will the market evolve during the forecast period, and what will be the predicted market size?

What factors are driving the industrial microwave heating equipment market demand?

Which segments hold the highest market share?

Who are the key market players operating in the industry?

Which region is leading in the industrial microwave heating equipment market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the industrial microwave heating equipment market report based on equipment, application, power, and region:

By Equipment Outlook

RF Solid State Amplifiers

Magnetron

By Application Outlook

Pharmaceutical

Plastic

Chemical

Paper

Food and Beverages

Other Application

By Power Outlook

0 kW - 25 kW

26 kW - 50 kW

51 kW - 100 kW

More than 100 kW

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

