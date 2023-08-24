DEADLINE ALERT for IBRX, BTAI, MNK, STX, BAX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM Pa. , Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)

Class Period: May 23, 2022 – May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 29, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) deficiencies at its third-party CMOs for Anktiva; (2) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (3) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva BLA in its present form; (4) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI)

Class Period: December 15, 2021 – June 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) that the Company’s principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) that the Company’s principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) that the foregoing would negatively impact the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK)

Class Period: June 17, 2022 – June 14, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mallinckrodt had overstated its financial strength, including purported enhancements to its liquidity and balance sheet, following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; (2) accordingly, the Company overstated its ability to timely make one or more payments to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement; (3) all the foregoing negatively impacted Mallinckrodt’s ability and/or willingness to timely meet interest payment obligations on certain bonds; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was at an increased risk of having to again file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)

Class Period: September 15, 2020 – October 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s HDD sales to Huawei, including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the BIS rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; (2) that the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules; (3) as a result, Seagate was in blatant violation of the BIS export rules which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed the Company to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Class Period: May 25, 2022 – February 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 11, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (2) as a result, the Company’s projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com