PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023

, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, BeiGene Ltd, Shanghai Jhunsi Biosciences Ltd., Akeso Inc., and Alphamab Oncology.



The global PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to grow from $34.17 billion in 2022 to $39.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to reach $69.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.1%.



The PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors market consists of sales of various inhibitors such as cemiplimab, sintilimab, and camrelizumab.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors are types of immunotherapy drugs used in cancer treatment, they work by targeting the immune system to help recognize and attack cancer cells. It is commonly used in the treatment of various cancers diseases.



North America was the largest region in the PD-1 and PDL1 inhibitors market in 2022. The regions covered in PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of PD-1 and PDL1 inhibitors/ immune checkpoint inhibitors are nivolumab, pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, avelumab, and durvalumab.Nivolumab is a PD-1 inhibitor that works by blocking the PD-1 receptor found on T cells, thus preventing cancer cells from evading the immune system’s attack.



The PD-1 and PDL1 inhibitors/ immune checkpoint inhibitors are used to treat lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancer, and others. These are sold in hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies and are used in hospitals, specialty clinics, and academic and research institutions.



The rising prevalence of cancer cases is expected to propel the growth of the PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors market going forward.Cancer is a condition when some cells develop uncontrollably and spread to other body parts.



PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors help to treat cancer by harnessing the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells.Hence, the rising cancer cases contribute to the growth of the PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors market.



For instance, in 2021, according to the American cancer society, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020. Furthermore, according to data published in September 2020 by the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency part of the National Institutes of Health, 1,806,590 new cancer cases were recorded, representing 43% of all cancer diagnosed in men in the United States in 2020, up from 1,752,735 the previous year, i.e., 2019. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of cancer cases will fuel the growth of the PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ immune checkpoint inhibitors market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, In March 2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb, a US-based pharmaceutical company, received FDA approval for Opdualag, which is a fixed-dose combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and relatlimab, which is a LAG-3 inhibitor.Opdualag is the first LAG-3 inhibitor to receive approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients with metastatic melanoma.



The combination of nivolumab and relatlimab in Opdualag aims to enhance the immune response against cancer cells.



In January 2021, Biond Biologics, an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, partnered with Sanofi AG, a France-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company.The agreement aims to facilitate the development and commercialization of BND-22, an innovative immune checkpoint inhibitor explicitly targeting the ILT2 receptor.



This partnership aligns with Biond’s long-term strategy of establishing valuable collaborations with prominent biopharmaceutical companies. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both companies, this collaboration holds the potential to generate significant value for shareholders.



The countries covered in the PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune checkpoint inhibitors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



