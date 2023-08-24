New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mass Spectrometry Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486562/?utm_source=GNW

The global mass spectrometry market is expected to grow from $5.54 billion in 2022 to $6.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mass spectrometry market is expected to reach $8.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The mass spectrometry market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as analytical testing, proteomics analysis, metabolomics studies, drug discovery support, environmental analysis, and forensic analysis.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The mass spectrometry market also includes sales of mass spectrometers, ionization sources, and detectors, which are used in providing mass spectrometry services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique to identify and quantify molecules based on the mass-to-charge ratio. It involves ionizing a sample, separating the ions based on mass-to-charge ratio, and detecting them to generate a mass spectrum.



North America was the largest region in the mass spectrometry market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in mass spectrometry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main technologies involved in mass spectrometry are hybrid mass spectrometry, single mass spectrometry, and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS).Hybrid mass spectrometry is a combination of multiple mass spectrometry techniques for enhanced analytical capabilities and improved molecular characterization.



It is applied for life science research, drug discovery, environmental testing, food testing, applied industries, clinical diagnostics, and others and are used by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, research and academic institutes, environmental testing industry, food and beverage testing industry, petrochemical industry, and others.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the mass spectrometry market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to a condition that usually lasts for three months or longer and gets worse over time.



Mass spectrometry techniques are used to identify, quantify, and analyze biomarkers and metabolites associated with chronic diseases. For instance, according to the 2021 American Cancer Society report, 1.8 million new cases of cancer diagnosed were diagnosed in 2020. Additionally, in September 2020, the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government organization, reported that 1,806,590 new cancer cases were registered, which indicated a 43% increase from 2019. Moreover, in December 2021, according to the statistics published by International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based, non-profit diabetes association, 537 million adults (20-79 years) recorded living with diabetes, and 6.7 million people died of diabetes in 2021. However, by 2030, it is anticipated that there will be 643 million people worldwide will have diabetes. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the mass spectrometry market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the mass spectrometry market.Major companies involved in the mass spectrometry market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced features to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc., a US-based company providing instruments, software, services, and laboratory consumables, launched LC/MS and GC/MS quadrupole mass spectrometers. The Agilent 6475 triple quadrupole LC/MS system is a sensitive, robust, and rugged mass spectrometer with a unique superheated Agilent Jet Stream (AJS) ion source, curved and tapered collision cell, ± 20 kV high-energy dynode detector system, and heated hyperbolic quadrupoles. The 6475 LC/TQ also features early maintenance feedback, intelligent secondary injection workflows, and scheduled tune and check-tune.



In July 2022 Inotiv Inc., a US-based leading medical research organization specializing in non-clinical and analytical methods for drug discovery and development acquired Protypia, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Inotiv to gain Protypia’s bioanalytical capabilities and allows prospective consumers to translate clinical findings back into their discovery and preclinical pipelines. Protypia Inc. is a US-based proteomics bioanalytical company operating in the mass spectrometry market.



The countries covered in the mass spectrometry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



