Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The global hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is expected to grow from $6.21 billion in 2022 to $6.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is expected to reach $10.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10%.



The hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market consist of revenues earned by entities by providing occlusive dressings, compression therapy, intralesional corticosteroid injections, cryosurgery, excision, radiation therapy, laser therapy, interferon (IFN) therapy, doxorubicin, bleomycin, and verapamil.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market also includes sales of skin camouflage, silicon gels, and skin needling.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment refers to the treatment of scars that do not grow beyond the boundaries of the original wound and spread to the surrounding skin. The hypertrophic scars are contained within the area of injury, while keloids spread outside the boundaries of the initial damage and do not regress.



North America was the largest region in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market in 2022.Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main treatments of hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment are cryotherapy, surgical excision, pressure dressings, intralesional 5-fluorouracil, superficial X-ray, superficial X-ray, intralesional corticosteroid injection, and others.Cryotherapy refers to a medical procedure in which an extremely cold liquid or a cryoprobe is used to freeze and destroy abnormal tissue.



Cryotherapy is used to destroy the core of the keloid scar while keeping the surface-level cells and tissue intact.The various products used during treatment include topical products, laser products, injectables, and others that are used to treat hypertrophic scars and keloid scars.



The end-users of hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment are hospitals, clinics, and others.



An increase in the number of road accidents and burn cases is expected to propel the growth of the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market going forward.Road accidents refer to an accident that occurs on the road and involves at least one vehicle and people.



Road accidents and burn cases require attention and appropriate measures to prevent them and provide effective treatment.Hypertrophic and keloid scar treatments are used to treat people who are injured in road accidents by lowering the scar’s height and tightness.



An increase in road accidents and burn cases contributes to the growth of the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market.For instance, in August 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a US-based agency of the federal government, part of the Department of Transportation, in the first three months of 2022, around 9,560 persons died in motor vehicle traffic accidents, an increase of nearly 7% compared to the 8,935 fatalities for the same period in 2021.



Further, the mortality rate rose from the predicted rate of 1.25 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles in the first quarter of 2021 to 1.27 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles in the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, the increase in the number of road accidents and burn cases will drive the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market.



Technologically advanced scar treatment products are a key trend in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment markets.Major companies in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment markets are launching new and technologically advanced scar treatment solutions to sustain their position in the markets.



For instance, in November 2020, Crozer Health, a US-based healthcare company, launched a new and innovative laser therapy, the UltraPulse Laser, which uses SCAARFX technology.This technology can penetrate deeper than aesthetic CO2 laser therapy and improve the appearance of burn and traumatic scars.



This technology with a long-term solution for burn sufferers for cosmetic and mobility rehabilitation. With shorter downtime than other treatment techniques, it provides an observable improvement in various skin aging issues, including deep wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, uneven skin tone, and texture.



In July 2022, Sinclair Pharma, a UK-based aesthetics company, acquired Viora Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will provide Sinclair with Viora’s non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic devices and help the company enter the US market commercially. Viora Ltd. is a US-based provider of medical aesthetic devices and solutions such as scar and stretch mark revision, acne clearance, and others.



The countries covered in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market statistics, including hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market share, detailed hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment industry. This hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

