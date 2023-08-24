Global Vascular Graft Market Size to Reach USD 7.74 Billion 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticipated trajectory of the global vascular graft market points towards reaching a substantial valuation of USD 7.74 Billion by the year 2032. This projection is underpinned by a consistent and gradual Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% throughout the forecast period, as evidenced by the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research.

One of the primary drivers behind this upward trend is the escalating prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD). This notable health concern underscores the importance of vascular grafts as a pivotal element in the healthcare landscape. Afflictions like Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), and aneurysms, which are encompassed within the spectrum of CVD, necessitate the intervention of vascular graft surgeries. The widespread occurrence of these diseases globally has underscored the imperative for efficacious therapeutic interventions, thus propelling the demand for vascular grafts. These grafts play a pivotal role in critical medical procedures, such as bypass surgery or arterial repair/replacement, especially among the elderly patient demographic.

The robust expansion of the vascular graft market can be attributed to the proactive engagement of healthcare professionals who are earnestly addressing the mounting requisites for cardiovascular treatments. Furthermore, the landscape is being invigorated by transformative technological advancements that bolster the safety, efficacy, and longevity of vascular grafts. Innovations in the form of biocompatible materials, refined graft designs, and minimally invasive surgical methodologies collectively contribute to enhancing the overall market dynamics. This concerted push toward innovation not only augments patient outcomes but also fuels the economic growth of the market.

It's important to acknowledge that there exist factors that could potentially impede the otherwise promising trajectory of revenue growth in the vascular graft market. One such factor is the occurrence of product failures and subsequent recalls. In-depth analysis conducted by Gore revealed that these mislabeling scenarios held the potential to lead to adverse consequences for patients. The paramount commitment of Gore to uphold the utmost quality standards drove the decision to conduct this recall. This proactive approach underscores the significance of patient safety and aligns with the industry's endeavor to ensure the efficacy and reliability of medical products. Instances such as these emphasize the pivotal role of stringent quality control measures and post-market surveillance in maintaining the integrity of the vascular graft market. While challenges such as product recalls can pose obstacles, they also serve as catalysts for reinforcing a culture of safety and continual improvement within the industry.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 3.80 Billion CAGR (2023-2032) 7.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 7.74 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Raw material, indication, end-use, region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled B. Braun SE, BD, Cook, Cordis, ENDOLOGIX LLC, Getinge, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Medtronic plc, Terumo Medical Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global vascular graft market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective vascular graft services. Some major players included in the global vascular graft market report are:

B. Braun SE

BD

Cook

Cordis

ENDOLOGIX LLC

Getinge

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Terumo Medical Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 26 May 2022, a USD 3 million CIRM grant was awarded to UC Davis to create a smart vascular graft ffor renal patients. This apparatus employs a special chemical that directs the body's own stem cells in an effort to reduce the failure rate of artificial vascular grafts. Patients receiving hemodialysis for renal illness frequently experience such failures.

On 6 January 2020, Kipsbay Medical Inc., which is an innovator in the fields of venous external stenting and vascular engineering, produced and controlled a number of patent families that Vascular Graft Solutions (VGS) acquired from NEOGRAFT Technologies Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The polyester grafts segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for vascular bypass procedures have both had positive impact on increasing use of polyester grafts. These grafts are a well-liked alternative due to their favorable traits and affordability, which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

The endovascular aneurysm repair segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Vascular grafts serve as the stent grafts that sustain the aneurysm's structure and seal it off, making them crucial to endovascular aneurysm repair procedures. Increasing preference for endovascular aneurysm repair as a method of treating abdominal aortic aneurysms is driving revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Vascular grafts use has increased as a result of the developed healthcare system and significant emphasis on innovative medical technologies in North America. In addition, the favorable insurance and payment policies in the region promote the use of vascular grafts in surgical procedures.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vascular graft market on the basis of raw material, indication, end-use, region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Polyester Grafts ePTFE Polyurethane Grafts Biosynthetic Grafts



Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms Repair Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Repair Peripheral Vascular Hemodialysis Access



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



