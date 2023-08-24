Pad Mounted Transformer Market to Surpass 2.91 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for Electricity

Westford,USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, investment in the transmission and distribution of power plays a crucial role in expanding the pad mounted transformer market . There is a need to enhance the efficiency and reliability of power transmission and distribution networks with the increasing electricity demand. This includes the replacement of ageing transformers and other T&D equipment with modern and technologically advanced solutions such as pad mounted transformers.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pad Mounted Transformer Market"

Pages - 260

Tables - 88

Figures – 67

A pad mounted transformer is a type of transformer that is housed within a steel cabinet and securely mounted on a small concrete pad. It is designed to ensure the safety and reliability of electrical distribution systems. One of the key advantages of a pad-mounted transformer is its enclosed construction, which effectively isolates all live contacts within a grounded metal box. This feature provides enhanced protection against electrical faults, making it a safe choice for residential and commercial applications in the pad mounted transformer market.

Prominent Players in Pad Mounted Transformer Market

ABB Ltd.

Crompton Greaves

Eaton Corporation PLC.

Ermco.

Federal Pacific

General Electric

Hitachi

Moloney Electric, Inc.

Olsun Electric Corporation

Pearl Electric Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric Co.

Less than 1 mVA Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Demand for Commercial and Residential Sectors

Less than 1 mVA segment for power outputs is expected to witness faster growth in the pad mounted transformer market. This growth is primarily driven by increased demand in both the commercial and residential sectors. There is a growing need for low-power management systems in the commercial sector to efficiently handle power distribution within buildings. These systems are designed to handle lower power loads and cater to the specific requirements of commercial establishments.

The market in the United States is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of solar and wind power generation. As the renewable energy sector continues to expand, there is a growing need for efficient and reliable distribution infrastructure, including pad mounted transformers. Additionally, replacing ageing utility infrastructure and expanding existing transmission and distribution networks contribute to the pad mounted transformer market growth.

Three-Phase Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its High Applicability

The segment of the three-phase has emerged as the dominant pad mounted transformer market shareholder. This is attributed to their numerous advantages compared to single-phase pad mounted transformers. Three-phase transformers exhibit high applicability, compatibility, and capacity, making them suitable for various power distribution applications. Their robust design and construction ensure increased safety and reliability, particularly in underground distribution systems.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to experience significant growth in the industry due to several key factors. One of the main drivers is the region's rising power generation capacity plans. Countries such as China and India are expanding their power generation capabilities to meet the growing electricity demand driven by rapid industrial and infrastructural development activities.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the pad mounted transformer market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Pad Mounted Transformer Market

Hitachi Energy recently made a significant announcement regarding the launch of EconiQ Transformers, specifically pad mounted transformers, aimed at advancing sustainability in the energy sector. These transformers are designed to be eco-efficient, ensuring a safe and efficient flow of electricity. With this innovative product offering, Hitachi Energy aims to expand its business presence globally, contributing to a more sustainable energy future.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids recently revealed its plans to supply large generator step-up (GSU) transformers and protection and telecommunication systems to China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC). This partnership is part of the construction project for the Al Dhafra PV2 Solar plant in Abu Dhabi.

Key Questions Answered in Pad Mounted Transformer Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

