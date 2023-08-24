New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486558/?utm_source=GNW

The global herpes simplex virus treatment market is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2022 to $2.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The herpes simplex virus treatment market is expected to reach $2.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The herpes simplex virus treatment market consists of sales of docosanol and penciclovir.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Herpes simplex virus treatment refers to a kind of treatment for infections caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV) or herpes, a common illness that can result in excruciating blisters or ulcers. This treatment is used to treat the symptoms caused by the virus infection through antiviral creams or tablets.



North America was the largest region in the herpes simplex virus treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in herpes simplex virus treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of herpes simplex virus treatment are herpes simplex virus-1 infection and herpes simplex virus-2 infection.Herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) is a member of the Alphaherpesviridae subfamily, which includes the linear dsDNA virus.



The various types of drugs included are acyclovir, valacyclovir, famciclovir, and others.The several routes of administration involved are oral, injection, and topical.



Several types of vaccines are involved, including simplirix and others, which are sold through various distribution channels, such as hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online providers.



The surge in the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections is expected to propel the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market going forward.Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) refer to an illness brought on by an infection with specific bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms that can be spread from one person to another through blood, semen, vaginal secretions, or other body fluids during sexual intercourse with an infected partner.



Herpes simplex virus or HSV treatment is primarily used to treat sexually transmitted illnesses, including urethritis, cervicitis, and infections that cause genital ulcers. For instance, in April 2023, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, the number of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the USA increased between 2020 and 2021, reaching a total of more than 2.5 million. Further, syphilis cases in the US increased by 32% from 133,954 in 2020 to 176,713 in 2021. Therefore, the surge in the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections is driving the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market.



Rising innovations in HSV treatment are a key trend gaining popularity in the herpes simplex virus treatment market.Major companies operating in the herpes simplex virus treatment market are focused on innovating new treatments and drugs to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, Replay Therapeutics, a US-based genome writing company, launched Eudora, its first HSV gene therapy company focused on retinal eye disease.It is the first product firm Replay created to use synHSVTM, a high-payload-capacity HSV delivery vector.



Within disease-area-specific product firms, Replay’s unique corporate structure distinguishes between the development of technological and medicinal products.The first of Replay’s four synHSVTM gene therapy product firms, Eudora, use big DNA gene therapy to treat monogenic brain, skin, and muscle illnesses.



The other three companies use small-molecule DNA gene therapy.



In January 2020, Candel Therapeutics, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired oncolytic and other Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)-based assets from PeriphaGen Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helped Candel Therapeutics gain access to the next-generation Herpes simplex virus medication development platform, production expertise, and vector engineering capabilities of PeriphaGen. PeriphaGen is a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of herpes simplex virus type I (HSV-1) as a gene therapy vector.



The countries covered in the herpes simplex virus treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The herpes simplex virus treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides herpes simplex virus treatment market statistics, including herpes simplex virus treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a herpes simplex virus treatment market share, detailed herpes simplex virus treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the herpes simplex virus treatment industry. This herpes simplex virus treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

