New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glioma Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486556/?utm_source=GNW

, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Sigma-Aldrich Co.



The global glioma treatment market is expected to grow from $4.37 billion in 2022 to $4.70 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The glioma treatment market is expected to reach $5.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The glioma treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by cerebral spinal fluid diversion, internal radiation therapy, and targeted therapy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Glioma treatment refers to a treatment that reduces symptoms, removes and control the tumor and limits long-term damage to the brain or spinal cord. They are used to kills any glioma cells that might remain after surgery.



North America was the largest region in the glioma treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in glioma treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main glioma treatment types are low-grade, and high-grade.Low-grade gliomas refer to tumors that develop in the brain and have a tendency to slow growth.



The various diseases are glioblastoma multiforme, anaplastic astrocytoma, anaplastic oligodendroglioma, and others with various route of administrations that includes oral, parenteral, and others can be treated by various surgeries that are radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, and others. The end users are hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.



The rise in brain and spinal cord tumor incidence is expected to propel the growth of the glioma treatment market going forward.Brain and spinal cord tumors are uncontrolled masses of abnormal brain or spinal cord cells.



Glioma treatment is used in brain and spinal cord cancer to destroy any remaining cancer cells or parts of the tumor after surgery.For instance, in March 2023, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, in the US, primary malignant brain and spinal cord tumors are expected to affect 24,810 people (14,280 men and 10,530 women) in 2020.



Further, brain tumors make up 85% to 90% of all cases.In 2020, 308,102 people were expected to receive a global primary brain or spinal cord tumor diagnosis.



Therefore, the rise in the incidence of brain and spinal cord tumors is driving the growth of the glioma treatment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the glioma treatment market.Major companies operating in the glioma treatment market are adopting new innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2021, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, launched Delytact, a cancer-fighting virus and the world’s first oncolytic virus therapy for brain cancer. Its viral genome carries three triple mutations that enhance and selectively replicate in cancer cells and aid in treating malignant glioma.



In February 2023, Kite, a US-based global biopharmaceutical company, acquired Tmunity Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enhances Kite’s internal capabilities for cell therapy research by adding more pipeline assets.



It will provide Kite access to pre-clinical and clinical programs, including an "armored" CAR T technology platform that might be used to improve the anti-tumor activity of several CAR-Ts. Tmunity Therapeutics Inc. is a US-based biotherapeutics company developing novel products to unleash diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma treatment.



The countries covered in the glioma treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The glioma treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides glioma treatment market statistics, including glioma treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a glioma treatment market share, detailed glioma treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the glioma treatment industry. This glioma treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486556/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________