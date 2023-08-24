New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486555/?utm_source=GNW

, GlaxoSmithKline Pic, Genmab A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Genentech Inc, and Ariad Pharmaceuticals.



The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market is expected to grow from $12.11 billion in 2022 to $13.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market is expected to reach $18.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment services such as BTK/PI3K Inhibitors, BTK/BCL-2 Inhibitors, and other drug development.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market consists of sales of umbralisibm, vecabrutinib, and zanubrutinib.Values in this market are "factory gate" values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment encompasses the diverse range of available therapies for patients diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.CLL is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.



The treatment options for CLL vary considerably and depend on various factors such as the patient’s symptoms and classification into high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk categories.



North America was the largest region in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment are aggressive CLL, indolent CLL, and others.Aggressive CLL, a variant of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), displays rapid growth and necessitates prompt intervention upon diagnosis.



The various therapies of chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment include targeted drug therapy, chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant, and immunotherapy that are administered through oral, parental, and others, used in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, others.



The growing prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia is expected to drive the growth of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia market.Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is categorized as a form of cancer that initiates in the bone marrow from a specific type of white blood cell known as lymphocytes.



It is classified as a type of blood cancer that typically advances at a slower pace when contrasted with other variations of leukemia.The available treatment choices for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) are contingent upon various factors, including the cancer stage, presence of symptoms, the patient’s general health condition, and their personal preferences.



The rise in the incidence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia is contributing to the growth of chronic lymphocytic leukemia market.For instance, in March 2020, according to National Cancer Institute, a US-based part of the National Institutes of Health, the United States was estimated to have a population of approximately 207,463 individuals living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in the year 2020.



Further, by the year 2023, projections indicate that there will be approximately 18,740 newly diagnosed cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, approximately 4,490 individuals will succumb to this disease. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia is expected to propel the growth of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market.



The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market.Major companies operating in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market are focused on building strategic partnerships to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in September 2022, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a US-based part of the National Institutes of Health, partnered with Mayo Clinic, a US-based medical center, to begin working together on a phase I trial to assess the safety, effectiveness, and best dosage of onvansertib for the treatment of patients with relapsed or unresponsive chronic leukemia. Furthermore, in December 2020, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., a US-based allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, partnered with Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, for mesothelin-directed CAR T-cell therapies for treating solid tumors. As part of the agreement, the development candidate ATA3271, which is an armored allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy, along with an autologous version called ATA2271, will be focused on targeting tumors with high mesothelin expressions, such as malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-small-cell lung cancer.



In November 2021, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, acquired Trillium Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount. Pfizer’s acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics will benefit its oncology portfolio by adding advanced, experimental immuno-therapeutics to treat hematological cancers. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a Canada-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for cancer treatment, such as lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.



The countries covered in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market statistics, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market share, detailed chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment industry. This chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

