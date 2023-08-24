Scissor Lift Market to Surpass 5.78 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Construction Activities

Westford,USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the need for regular maintenance and repair activities across industries fuels the scissor lift market . These versatile lifts are essential for carrying out maintenance tasks in manufacturing, logistics, and facility management.

Stringent occupational safety regulations drive the adoption of scissor lifts as they provide a secure platform for working at heights. Industries are investing in equipment that ensures compliance with safety standards, propelling the growth of the scissor lift market.

Prominent Players in the Scissor Lift Market

Terex Corporation

MEC Aerial Work Platforms

JLG Industries

Aichi Corporation

Haulotte Group

Linamar Corporation (Skyjack)

Snorkel International

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd.

Manitou BF

Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

Galmon

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Altech Industries

XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Kato Works CO., LTD.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Unic Corporation

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Electric Scissor Lifts Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Eco-Friendly Nature

Electric scissor lifts segment is experiencing rapid growth due to its eco-friendly nature and reduced emissions. Industries are shifting towards electric lifts for elevated work with increasing emphasis on sustainability. These lifts offer a versatile solution across sectors, ensuring efficient operations while aligning with environmental considerations in the evolving global scissor lift market.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market for scissor lifts globally. This surge is driven by burgeoning construction and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. The demand is further bolstered by increasing awareness of safety regulations and the need for efficient elevated work platforms. This makes Asia-Pacific a key growth hub for the scissor lift market.

Construction Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due toRising Construction Activities Worldwide

Constructionsegment stands dominantin the scissor lift market due to rising construction activities worldwide. Scissor lifts provide safe access to elevated work areas, enhance productivity, and adhere to stringent safety regulations. The demand within this segment is propelled by the need for efficient and secure solutions for working at heights in construction projects.

North America emerged as a dominant region in the scissor lift market owing to robust infrastructure development and stringent safety standards. The region's construction and maintenance sectors fuel demand for scissor lifts, enhancing productivity and worker safety. Technological advancements and substantial investments also contribute to North America's prominent position in the scissor lift market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the scissor lift market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Scissor Lift Market

In 2023,JCB introduced a pair of articulated boom aerial work platforms, offering the option of either a complete battery-electric driveline or a hybrid system combining diesel and electric power.

In 2022,CanLift Equipment Ltd. revealed plans to broaden its product range to meet escalating demand for scissor lifts across construction and material handling sectors. In collaboration with prominent heavy equipment manufacturer XCMG, the company will immediately introduce two new rough terrain scissor lifts, the XCMG XG4390RT and XG5390RT, for rental and purchase.

