Buccal Cavity Devices Global Market Report 2023

The global buccal cavity devices market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2022 to $2.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The buccal cavity devices market is expected to reach $3.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The buccal cavity devices market consists of sales of dental mirrors, probes and explorers, dental forceps.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Buccal cavity devices are specialized tools, instruments, or equipment used in the examination, diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of oral cavity or the area within the mouth. These devices offer high-resolution imaging of the teeth and any potential dental and jawbone problems.



North America was the largest region in the buccal cavity devices market in 2022. The regions covered in buccal cavity devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main buccal cavity devices product types are intraoral scanners, intraoral x-ray tubing, intraoral cameras, and others.The intraoral scanner refers to an electronic device for taking digital scans of intraoral structures.



The various applications are diagnostics, therapeutics, and others used in dental clinics, hospitals, and others.



An increase in the prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the buccal cavity devices market.Dental disorders refer to a wide range of conditions affecting teeth, gums, jaw, and oral health.



The buccal cavity devices are used in dental diseases to capture direct optical impressions and detect oral health issues in dentistry.They are essential for proper oral health and maintenance.



For instance, in March 2023, according to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency responsible for international public health, it is estimated that around 514 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth, and 2 billion adults will suffer from permanent teeth in 2020 globally.Furthermore, it is anticipated that in 2020 there would be 177,757 deaths and 377,713 new lip and oral cavity cancer cases worldwide.



Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of dental disorders devices drives the growth of the buccal cavity devices market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the buccal cavity devices market.Major companies operating in the buccal cavity devices market are developing technologically advanced products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, 3Shape, a Denmark-based company engaged in digital solutions for dental specialists to digitize dentistry, launched TRIOS 5 Wireless, a new state-of-the-art intraoral scanner for dental specialists.With its all-new Scan Assist intelligent alignment technology packed in a redesigned small and hygienically optimized scanner, TRIOS 5 Wireless makes intraoral scanning smoother and faster.



TRIOS 5 Wireless offers remarkable scanning simplicity.An LED ring and tactile sensory feedback assist you through scanning, making it softer and quicker.



Misalignment and distortion in 3D models have been reduced thanks to Scan Assist technology.



In December 2022, Alleima Ltd., a Sweden-based manufacturer of high-value-added products, acquired Endosmart Gesellschaft für Medizintechnik GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Endosmart strengthens and expands Alleima’s position in the medical segment and product portfolio offerings. Endosmart Gesellschaft für Medizintechnik GmbH is a Germany-based manufacturer of medical devices and components, including dental cavity and intraoral cameras.



The countries covered in the buccal cavity devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The buccal cavity devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides buccal cavity devices market statistics, including buccal cavity devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a buccal cavity devices market share, detailed buccal cavity devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the buccal cavity devices industry. This buccal cavity devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

