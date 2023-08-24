Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 24, 2023
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: August 16 to August 18, 2023
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|16-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|145 002
|36,9282
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|16-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|102 489
|36,9297
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|16-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|13 028
|36,9374
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|16-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|23 046
|36,9351
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|17-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|259 840
|36,1393
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|17-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|120 851
|36,1598
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|17-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|13 000
|36,1244
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|17-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|21 433
|36,1760
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|18-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|211 581
|35,5936
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|18-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|127 362
|35,5947
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|18-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|14 000
|35,5940
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|18-Aug-23
|FR0014003TT8
|28 000
|35,5894
|AQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com
###
Attachment