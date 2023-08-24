Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceAugust 24, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: August 16 to August 18, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8616-Aug-23FR0014003TT8145 00236,9282XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8616-Aug-23FR0014003TT8102 48936,9297DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8616-Aug-23FR0014003TT813 02836,9374TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8616-Aug-23FR0014003TT823 04636,9351AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Aug-23FR0014003TT8259 84036,1393XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Aug-23FR0014003TT8120 85136,1598DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Aug-23FR0014003TT813 00036,1244TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8617-Aug-23FR0014003TT821 43336,1760AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8618-Aug-23FR0014003TT8211 58135,5936XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8618-Aug-23FR0014003TT8127 36235,5947DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8618-Aug-23FR0014003TT814 00035,5940TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8618-Aug-23FR0014003TT828 00035,5894AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com  

