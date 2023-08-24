Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — August 24, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 24, 2023)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: August 16 to August 18, 2023

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 145 002 36,9282 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 102 489 36,9297 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 13 028 36,9374 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 23 046 36,9351 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 259 840 36,1393 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 120 851 36,1598 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 13 000 36,1244 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 21 433 36,1760 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 18-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 211 581 35,5936 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 18-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 127 362 35,5947 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 18-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 14 000 35,5940 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 18-Aug-23 FR0014003TT8 28 000 35,5894 AQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

###

