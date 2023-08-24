Home Bedding Market to Surpass 166.6 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Preference for Sustainable Bedding Options

Westford, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global home bedding market is poised for robust expansion, propelled mainly by two prominent trends: the rising popularity of low-profile beds and the widespread adoption of greyscale color palettes that align with the prevailing preference for minimalist bedroom aesthetics. This shift towards simplicity and understated elegance fuels the demand for bedding that complements these design choices.

The expanding global population, coupled with rising disposable incomes, is poised to substantially influence the trajectory of the home bedding market's growth. This confluence of factors is expected to amplify the demand for bedding products. Notably, the surge in interest for personalized mattresses and bespoke bed linens, catering to individual preferences and comfort requirements, is projected to be a key driver in fueling market expansion.

Bed Linen Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Consumer Awareness

Bed linen segment emerged as the leader in revenue share, accounting for over 25% of the home bedding market. This segment is poised to exhibit the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. There has been a marked and swift transformation in consumer inclinations within the category of bed linens, encompassing bed sheets, bed covers, pillow covers, and duvet covers.

The market in North America is poised for substantial growth within the home bedding market. This expansion is closely tied to rising consumer awareness regarding the critical significance of both adequate sleep and the quality of bedding materials. As this awareness continues to gain traction, there is a parallel surge in demand for premium bedding products that provide to individualized comfort and support requirements.

Blankets Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Escalating Demand for Afghans

Blankets segment is poised for significant expansion and is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2030 in the home bedding market. This growth trajectory is predominantly fueled by an escalating demand for Afghans, particularly in countries characterized by cold climates, such as the U.K., Canada, the U.S., and Russia.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific solidified its position as a critical player, commanding the largest market share, surpassing 35% in the home bedding market. This dominance is projected to continue as the region is poised to exhibit the swiftest growth throughout the forecast period. This remarkable performance can be attributed to the robust presence of prominent countries such as China, India, and Japan within the home bedding market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the home bedding market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Home Bedding Market

In 2022, Duroflex made a significant stride in the Indian market by unveiling its 'Summer Story '22 Collection within the bed linen category. This strategic launch showcased the brand's commitment to innovation and trends, offering consumers in India an array of fresh and stylish options for their bedding needs.

In 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond marked a notable entry into the market, introducing 'Everhome.' This comprehensive collection encompasses an array of essential home products, from bedding and bath linens to accessories, decor items, and outdoor furnishings.

