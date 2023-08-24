Solis Mammography Announces Acquisition of Carolina Breast Imaging

Addison, TX, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis Mammography, a premier women’s health company and the nation’s largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has announced the acquisition of Carolina Breast Imaging, a network of three breast imaging centers located in eastern North Carolina. For more than 10 years, Carolina Breast Imaging has provided patients with an advanced standard of care through a team of fellowship trained breast imaging specialists and state-of-the-art technology.

Both organizations have long been recognized for their commitment to excellence in early breast cancer detection and fostering a proactive approach to breast health. The acquisition represents a shared vision of empowering patients to choose a better mammogram through a caring, compassionate and patient-centered standard of care.

“Our philosophy of care is centered around delivering an exceptional experience,” said Grant Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. “As we build on Carolina Breast Imaging’s strong foundation with expanded access in the region, that will not change. By marrying technical innovation and superb clinical leadership with a high-touch, patient-centric experience, we’re able to advance our mission of early detection and impact more lives.”

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Innovative Technology: With the integration of state-of-the-art imaging and AI-driven diagnostic tools and services from Solis Mammography, Carolina Breast Imaging will harness the latest advancements in breast health technology, providing patients with unparalleled quality, as well as access to next generation innovation. Expanded Access: The acquisition will extend the reach of Carolina Breast Imaging’s services to communities across North Carolina. Solis Mammography's record of building accessible networks of community-based women’s imaging centers will ensure that more women have access to leading edge breast health services across the state. Expert Team: Carolina Breast Imaging Specialists, an independent, locally owned breast-specialized radiology group led by Dr. Bruce Schroeder, will continue to provide radiology services to Carolina Breast Imaging, with the same level of accuracy and expertise that patients and the community have come to expect.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography is a specialized healthcare provider that has been dedicated to elevating women’s health and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for almost 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 100 centers in 13 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, Greensboro, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

For more information on partnering with the nation’s leader in breast health services, go here: https://info.solismammo.com/partnership.html

About Carolina Breast Imaging:

Carolina Breast Imaging is a renowned imaging provider in eastern North Carolina specializing in comprehensive breast health services, including screening, diagnostics, and research. Known for its dedicated focus on mammography and innovations in breast care, it has been at the forefront of early detection and improving patients' lives for more than a decade.