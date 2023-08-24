New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486548/?utm_source=GNW

The global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market is expected to grow from $8.63 billion in 2022 to $9.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The myeloproliferative disorders drugs market is expected to reach $10.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The myeloproliferative disorder drugs market consists of sales of jasatinib, nilotinib, jakafi, hydroxyurea, and gleevec.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Myeloproliferative disorder drugs refer to the drugs that are used for the medication of blood cancers caused by changes in the stem cells inside the bone marrow, the tissue that makes blood cells. The drug is used for the treatment of various types of blood malignancies, including myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative disorders.



North America was the largest region in the myeloproliferative disorders drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in myeloproliferative disorder drugs report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main myeloproliferative disorders drugs types are primary myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera (pv), essential thrombocythemia (et), chronic eosinophilic leukemia or hyper eosinophilic syndrome (hes), and systemic mastocytosis (sm).Primary myelofibrosis refers to a rare chronic blood condition characterized by aberrant fibrous tissue synthesis in the bone marrow, resulting in diminished blood cell generation and scar tissue formation.



The various drug types are jak2 inhibitors, anti-neoplastic, demethylation agents, imatinib mesylate, others, that are taken through oral, parenteral, and others mediums. These are distributed through hospital pharmacy, retail stores, and drug stores.



The rise in the incidence of myeloproliferative disorders is expected to propel the growth of the myeloproliferative disorder’s drugs market going forward.Myeloproliferative disorders refer to a diverse category of diseases distinguished from acute leukemia by the cellular growth of one or more hematologic cell lines in the peripheral blood.



The rise in myeloproliferative disorders is mostly driven by genetic disorders, overexposure to radiation, electrical wiring, or chemicals, the geriatric population.Myeloproliferative disease drugs block the BCR-ABL protein by binding to the ATP pocket in the active site, inhibiting downstream phosphorylation of the target protein, which helps in the treatment of the myeloproliferative disorder.



For instance, in August 2022, according to the National Institute of Health, a US-based medical research agency, in 2022, chronic myelogenous leukemia was more common in men, with an incidence rate of roughly 2.4 new cases per 100,000 compared to 1.4 new cases per 100,000 in women, compared to 1.7 new cases per 100,000 men and women per year in 2020. Therefore, the rise in the incidence of myeloproliferative disorders is driving the growth of the myeloproliferative disorders drug market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the myeloproliferative disorder drugs market.Major companies operating in myeloproliferative disorder market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received approval for REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with very low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with ring side oblasts (MDS-RS) or myeloproliferative neoplasms with ring side oblasts and thrombocytosis (MDS/MPN-RS-T). It is an injection-only prescription medication used to treat anemia in patients who require frequent red blood cell transfusions and have not reacted well to, or are unable to take, other types of medication.



In May 2022, Merk, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired Imago BioSciences Inc. for $1.35 billion. The acquisition is expected to enhance Merk’s position as a leading clinical development company and its expertise to maximize the therapeutic potential of bomedemstat, lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor and the pipeline, as well as strengthen its presence in the growing field of hematology. Imago BioSciences is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that finds and creates innovative drugs to treat myeloproliferative neoplasms.



The countries covered in the myeloproliferative disorder drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The myeloproliferative disorders drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides myeloproliferative disorders drugs market statistics, including myeloproliferative disorders drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a myeloproliferative disorders drugs market share, detailed myeloproliferative disorders drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the myeloproliferative disorders drugs industry. This myeloproliferative disorders drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

