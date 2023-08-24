New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486543/?utm_source=GNW

, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corporation, Sanofi S.A., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc



The global non Hodgkin lymphoma market is expected to grow from $8.51 billion in 2022 to $9.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The non Hodgkin lymphoma market is expected to reach $12.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%



The non-Hodgkin lymphoma market includes revenues earned by entities by treating aggressive lymphomas, indolent lymphomas, Burkitt lymphoma, lymphoma and leukemia, and B-cell lymphomas. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included



Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system characterized by the abnormal growth of white blood cells. It is a form of cancer that develops in the immune system component of the body’s lymphatic system, which is responsible for battling infection.



North America was the largest region in the non Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) are B-cell lymphoma and T-cell lymphoma.B-cell lymphoma refers to a group of cancer that originate from abnormal B lymphocytes in the immune system.



Non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment for B-cell lymphomas typically involves a combination of therapies, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplant.The various types of treatments are involved, including surgery, stem cell transplant, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation therapy, which can be administered through various routes, including oral, parenteral, and others.



These are sold through several distribution channels, such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others, and are used by various end-users, including hospitals, homecare facilities, specialty centers, and others.



The high prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is expected to propel the growth of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market going forward.It is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system.



The prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma refers to the number of individuals in a population who are currently diagnosed with or living with the condition at a specific time.Non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment helps improve outcomes for individuals already diagnosed with the condition by targeting and managing the cancer cells.



For instance, in January 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based cancer health organization, non-Hodgkin lymphoma accounts for 4% of all cancers, and in 2023, it will affect around 80,550 Americans, including 44,880 males and 35,670 females.It also estimates that 20,180 people will die in 2023 because of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



Furthermore, in May 2022, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, a Canada-based national cancer charity, non-Hodgkin lymphoma would be diagnosed in 11,400 Canadians in the year 2022. It would claim the lives of 3,000 Canadians. Therefore, the high prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is driving the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market.



Advancement in drug innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market.Companies operating in the non-Hodgkin market are focused on innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, Genentech Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, received FDA approval for Lunsumio, a novel bispecific antibody for treating relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. This antibody is a new class of fixed-duration cancer treatment immunotherapy, and it is a readily available and off-the-shelf treatment options patients are not needed to wait to receive this immunotherapy treatment. The FDA approval is based on positive results from the Lunsumio Phase II GO29781 research in persons with extensively pretreated FL, particularly those at high risk of illness progression or unresponsive to prior treatments.



In August 2022, AstraZeneca plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, acquired TeneoTwo Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will broaden, diversify, and strengthen AstraZeneca’s product portfolio by adding oncology drugs and a pipeline phase I clinical-stage CD19/CD3 T-cell engager, TNB-486, for the treatment of relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. TeneoTwo Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focusing on medicine development for oncology, including NHL.



The countries covered in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The non Hodgkin lymphoma market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides non Hodgkin lymphoma market statistics, including non Hodgkin lymphoma industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a non Hodgkin lymphoma market share, detailed non Hodgkin lymphoma market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the non Hodgkin lymphoma industry. This non Hodgkin lymphoma market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486543/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________