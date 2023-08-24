New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486542/?utm_source=GNW

, Lupin Ltd., Onconova Therapeutics Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, FibroGen Inc., Aprea Therapeutics, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celator Pharmaceuticals, and Crystal Genomics Inc.



The global myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market is expected to grow from $1.88 billion in 2022 to $2.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market is expected to reach $2.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The myelodysplastic syndrome drug market consists of sales of drugs such as azacytidine, decitabine, and lenalidomide.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a diverse set of illnesses in which the bone marrow fails to create enough healthy blood cells (red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets) due to aberrant cell formation and maturation.This condition is caused by uncontrolled cell growth and division that damages tissue.



Myelodysplastic syndrome drugs include epoetin alfa, darbepoetin alfa, filgrastim, and other MDS drugs.



North America was the largest region in the Myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in myelodysplastic syndrome drugs report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of myelodysplastic syndrome drug therapeutics are immunomodulatory drugs, hypomethylating agents, and anti-anemics.Immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) are a class of medications that modulate or regulate the immune system’s response and have direct effects on bone marrow cells.



The various types of syndromes include refractory cytopenia with multilineage dysplasia, refractory anemia, refractory anemia with excess blasts, and refractory anemia with ringed side oblasts, which can be administered through various routes, such as oral and parenteral. These are used for several applications, including original and generic, and are used by several end-users, including hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The increase in the incidence of myelodysplastic syndrome is expected to propel the growth of the myelodysplastic syndrome drug market over the coming years.Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a group of disorders characterized by abnormal development and maturation of blood cells in the bone marrow.



It is a type of blood cancer that primarily affects the production of healthy blood cells.Myelodysplastic syndrome drugs are used in treating myelodysplastic syndrome that involves medications to inhibit or modulate the immune system to lessen the requirement for red blood cell transfusions.



For instance, in July 2020, according to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, a US-based Charitable organization, every year, 20,000 new cases of MDS are recorded in the United States, making it one of the most frequent blood malignancies. Therefore, an increase in incidences of myelodysplastic syndrome is driving the growth of the myelodysplastic syndrome drug market.



Research innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the myelodysplastic syndrome drug market.Major companies operating in the myelodysplastic syndrome drug sector are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Novartis, a Switzerland-based healthcare company, has received FDA fast track designation in myelodysplastic syndromes for Sabatolimab (MBG453).Sabatolimab is a first-in-class investigational immuno-myeloid therapy that binds to TIM-3, an innovative target articulated on numerous immune system cell types, leukemic cells, and blasts but not on normal stem cells that induce blood formation; it is being developed for HR-MDS and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).



Fast track designation expedites the development and approval of medications to treat serious illnesses and address unmet medical needs.



In November 2021, Merck & Co., Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Acceleron Pharma Inc. for $11.5 billion. This acquisition aims to expand Merck’s pipeline of cardiovascular drugs. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company involved in developing therapeutics to treat myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia.



The countries covered in the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market statistics, including myelodysplastic syndrome drugs industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market share, detailed myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs industry. This myelodysplastic syndrome drugs market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

