BNP And NTproBNP Global Market Report 2023

The global BNP and NTproBNP market is expected to grow from $1.56 billion in 2022 to $1.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The BNP and NTproBNP market is expected to reach $2.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The BNP and NTproBNP market includes revenues earned by companies by providing diagnostic and heart disease detection services using BNP (B-type natriuretic peptide) or NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro-brain Natriuretic Peptide) as biomarkers, BNP and NTproBNP assays.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



A BNP (B-type natriuretic peptide) and NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro-brain Natriuretic Peptide) tests refer to a test that measures the amount of BNP or its prohormone NT-proBNP in the bloodstream, detecting heart failure and other heart-related ailments.BNP, or NT-proBNP, are natriuretic peptides that play a crucial role in regulating circulation.



The high levels of BNP or NT-proBNP are indications of underlying heart disease (abnormality in pumping blood).



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the BNP and NTproBNP market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in BNP and NTproBNP report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of BNP and NTproBNP are BNP (brain natriuretic peptide) and NT-proBNP (N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide).A BNP (B-type natriuretic peptide) test refers to a test that measures the amount of BNP in the bloodstream, detecting heart failure and other heart-related ailments.



The location of testing includes point-of-care testing and laboratory testing for myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and others.



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the BNP and NTproBNP market going forward.Cardiovascular diseases are disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, such as peripheral arterial disease, cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and others.



BNP and NTproBNP tests deal with heart health and safety monitoring, determining factors contributing to the cardiovascular disease before disease occurrence, thereby helping in taking preventative measures and reducing the chance of mortality.For instance, in March 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based statistics authority that reports directly to the UK Parliament, the number of deaths due to a heart attack as an underlying cause increased from 19,440 in 2020 to 20,061 in 2021.



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the BNP and NTproBNP markets.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the BNP and NTproBNP markets.Major companies in the BNP and NTproBNP markets are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2023, Randox Laboratories, a UK-based health, toxicology, and diagnostics company, launched a BNP1-32 diagnostic test for the diagnosis of heart failure.The automated test measures levels of BNP (B-type natriuretic peptide), a protein produced by the heart and blood vessels, with high sensitivity and specificity.



This control is used with the Acusera range of third-party controls and Acusera 24.7 software that supports monitoring and representing QC data. The BNP control provides an independent and unbiased assessment of analytical performance, ensuring reliable and accurate testing for BNP.



In July 2021, Beckman Coulter, a US-based provider of clinical diagnostics, entered into definitive agreements with Quidel Corporation to obtain all rights for manufacturing, distributing, and selling BNP assays for Beckman Coulter analyzers.Under the transaction, Quidel manufactures and supplies specific components to Beckman Coulter related to the assay, and Beckman Coulter exclusively produces and sells the BNP assay to customers under the brand name Access BNP.



Quidel Corporation is a US-based diagnostic healthcare products manufacturer operating in the BNP and NTproBNP market.



The countries covered in the BNP and NTproBNP market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The BNP and NTproBNP market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides BNP and NTproBNP market statistics, including the BNP and NTproBNP industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a BNP and NTproBNP market share, detailed BNP and NTproBNP market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the BNP and NTproBNP industry. This BNP and NTproBNP market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

