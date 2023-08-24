Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 24 August 2023

Corporate Announcement 27/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes amendment to the financial calendar

Ress Life Investments A/S plans to publish its interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2023 through 30 June 2023 on 31 August 2023.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment