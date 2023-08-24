Six Star Pro Nutrition® Announces Partnership with New York Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you thought peak performance was Jalin Hyatt scoring five touchdowns against Alabama last year, Six Star Pro Nutrition® wants to take that up a notch in 2023. The leading sports nutrition brand is thrilled to announce that Hyatt, the rising star wide receiver who was drafted by New York’s football team, has joined Team SIX STAR®. This exciting partnership represents a powerful alliance between a top-tier athlete and a trusted brand committed to delivering exceptional nutrition to athletes at all levels for peak performance.

What sets this partnership apart is not only Hyatt’s remarkable talent, work ethic, and elite athlete mindset, but also the involvement of his parents, Mrs. Enevelyn Hyatt and Mr. Jamie Hyatt, who are both former All-State high school athletes, collegiate athletes, teachers, and coaches. One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to educate high school and college athletes about the importance of high-quality nutrition.

To achieve this goal, Hyatt and his parents will be working closely with SIX STAR® to promote the launch of SIX STAR® 100% Whey Protein Plus in Kellogg's Froot Loops® and Frosted Flakes® flavors. These innovative protein powders combine the delicious flavors of two beloved cereals with 30 grams of high-quality whey protein, 6.7 grams of BCAAs, and only 2 grams of sugar.

"We are excited to welcome Jalin Hyatt to Team SIX STAR®,” said Tim Toll, Chief Executive Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of SIX STAR® branded products. “Jalin's exceptional athletic abilities and his family's extensive background in sports make them ideal partners for our SIX STAR® brand. Together, we will empower athletes with the knowledge and tools they need to reach their full potential."

Hyatt also shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "I am honored to partner with Six Star Pro Nutrition® and promote the importance of proper nutrition in athletic performance. It's an incredible opportunity to work alongside a brand that shares my values and commitment to excellence. I look forward to inspiring and educating high school and college athletes about the benefits of SIX STAR® products."

With this partnership, SIX STAR® and Hyatt are poised to make a significant impact on the sports nutrition industry. By harnessing Hyatt's influence and the collective expertise of Mr. and Mrs. Hyatt, SIX STAR® aims to empower athletes at all levels to make informed choices about their nutrition and fuel their athletic journeys effectively.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Froot Loops® flavored SIX STAR® 100% Whey Protein Plus will be available later this month at Walmart® and other leading retailers near you, as well as on the web at www.sixstarpro.com . Follow Your NoseTM and experience the Taste of VictoryTM!

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be The Athlete’s Choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice, and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 270 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K ), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days ® PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

