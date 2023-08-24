Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 7% Rate As Cases Surge As Per The Business Research Company's Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company, the global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market has experienced substantial growth, with the market size increasing from $5.08 billion in 2022 to $5.48 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Furthermore, the alzheimer's disease treatment market size is projected to expand to $7.37 billion by 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 7.7%.



The surge in Alzheimer's cases remains a pivotal factor driving the alzheimer's disease treatment market's growth. Alzheimer's, the most prevalent form of dementia, is witnessing an alarming increase globally. The USA Alzheimer's Association forecasts a minimum 14% surge in Alzheimer's patients across all US states by 2025, primarily attributed to the aging population. On a global scale, new Alzheimer's cases are projected to increase by 35% to 615,000 by 2030 and by 110% to 959,000 by 2050. This escalating prevalence underscores the demand for advancements in Alzheimer's disease treatment worldwide.

Emerging Trends and Key Players Shaping the Market

Major industry players, including Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merz Pharma, H. Lundbeck A/S, Biogen, AstraZeneca, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., are at the forefront of the Alzheimer's disease treatment market.

The market is witnessing significant research and development investments, driven by collaborative efforts and emerging treatment technologies. The Alzheimer's Association is actively supporting researchers in their quest for innovative therapeutic solutions, advocating for increased government funding for Alzheimer's research. Notably, emerging technologies such as ß-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) inhibitors and anti-amyloid inhibitors are shaping the Alzheimer's treatment landscape. Collaborations like Comentis and Astellas's entry into the BACE inhibitor arena underscore the industry's commitment to pioneering treatments.

Global Landscape and Segmentation

Geographically, North America took the lead in the Alzheimer's disease treatment market in 2022, while the Middle East is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The global Alzheimer's disease treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class: Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug, AChE inhibitors, Immunoglobulins By Drug Type: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists By Therapeutics: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, Other Therapeutics





As the Alzheimer's disease treatment market continues to evolve, these insights provide a comprehensive understanding of the industry's dynamics, trends, and emerging opportunities for stakeholders and businesses worldwide.

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the alzheimer’s disease treatment market size, alzheimer’s disease treatment market segments, alzheimer’s disease treatment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

