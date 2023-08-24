ChatCrypto Announces Groundbreaking AI Subscription Product with Token Burn Mechanism

London, UK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChatCrypto, the preeminent AI community in the world of cryptocurrencies, is thrilled to unveil its revolutionary AI subscription product, poised to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence and crypto integration. This groundbreaking development not only marks a significant stride in AI technology but also introduces a unique token burn mechanism that has the potential to position CCAIT (ChatCrypto's native token) as a strong contender for exponential growth in the upcoming bullish market.

Chatcrypto’s AI face Morpheus; Morpheus is a AI face of chatcrypto that makes people and community grow like a rocket speed

The AI subscription product, aptly named "AI AssistPro," is designed to provide subscribers with cutting-edge AI-driven insights, analyses, and predictions for the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Subscribers will gain access to real-time market sentiment analysis, trend predictions, and personalized investment suggestions powered by state-of-the-art natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

Key Features of AI AssistPro:

Real-Time Insights: Subscribers will receive real-time analyses of market sentiments and emerging trends, aiding them in making well-informed investment decisions.

Trend Predictions: The AI model will utilize historical data and advanced predictive analytics to forecast potential cryptocurrency market trends.

Personalized Suggestions: AI AssistPro will offer personalized investment recommendations based on individual risk profiles and investment goals.

Comprehensive Reports: Subscribers will receive detailed reports on various cryptocurrencies, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), and emerging blockchain technologies.

Token Burning Mechanism:

What sets ChatCrypto's AI subscription apart is its innovative approach to token economics. For each subscription purchased, 20% of the revenue will be used to buy and burn CCAIT tokens. Token burning reduces the total supply of the token, potentially creating scarcity and driving up demand. This deflationary mechanism has the potential to position CCAIT as a highly attractive investment option during the upcoming bull run.

Pricing and Availability:

AI AssistPro will be offered at an affordable subscription price of $7 per month, making cutting-edge AI-driven insights accessible to a wide range of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors.

ChatCrypto's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI and cryptocurrency integration is evident in this groundbreaking subscription offering. With the token burn mechanism, ChatCrypto is not only enhancing the value of CCAIT but also reshaping the dynamics of the cryptocurrency market.

"We're excited to introduce AI AssistPro to the world. It's a culmination of our dedication to leveraging AI for informed decision-making in the cryptocurrency space. The token burn mechanism adds an extra layer of uniqueness, making CCAIT an exciting token to watch in the upcoming bull run.



About ChatCrypto:

ChatCrypto is the largest AI community dedicated to the crypto sphere, bringing together AI enthusiasts, cryptocurrency traders, and blockchain experts to foster innovation and learning. With a focus on AI-driven insights and solutions, ChatCrypto is at the forefront of marrying artificial intelligence with the world of cryptocurrencies.





